ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

When Does Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 2 Begin?

By Caleb Leasure
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Overwatch Anniversary Remix kicking off soon, many fans are excited for the new releases. however, many are unsure of the start date of Vol....

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tengen Back to the Fight

The second season of Demon Slayer began by adapting the story of the Mugen Train, which saw Tanjiro and his young monster hunting friends teaming up with the Flame Hashira. When Rengoku died at the end of the first half of season two, Tanjiro and company were in need of a new mentor and found one in the extremely "flashy" Hashira known as Tengen Uzui. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the Entertainment District Arc by recreating one of the Sound Hashira's most brutal battles.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Event 2#Video Game#Icymi Weekly Challenge
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

When Will Attack on Titan Episode 87 Premiere?

Attack on Titan has finally reached the final episode of its fourth and final season, but unfortunately it's going to be a little bit more of a wait before fans finally get to see it all come to an end! When Attack on Titan revealed it would finally be returning for Part 2 of the final season as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, fans were surprised to find out that the series was only slated to return for a single cour of 12 episodes. Considering how much of Hajime Isayama's original manga there was left to adapt, fans were wondering how the anime would handle it all.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Overwatch
The Game Haus

Overwatch Contenders to be Played on Overwatch 2

Ask around the Overwatch community, and almost unanimously people will say that the Tier 2 scene is vital to the success of the Overwatch League. That’s why when the Overwatch League announced that it would be played on an early version of Overwatch 2, people were scared that Contenders would still be playing Overwatch 1.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call of Duty Warzone”s Rebirth Island gets a refresh next week

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone’s Rebirth Island is getting a “facelift” next week. Developer Raven Software has teased the changes coming to Call of Duty: Warzone on its official Twitter account. Nothing was mentioned in the tweet’s text, only writing “Reloaded and Reinforced, next week Rebirth Island gets a facelift.” But eagle-eyed fans will be able to look at the image of the title card of Rebirth Island Reinforced, and see a map that hints at the changes coming.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

E3 2022 is canceled, but might be back next year

Multiple publications are reporting that E3 2022 is fully canceled. Both the physical and a planned digital version of the gaming convention have been scrapped for this year, according to IGN and Variety. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which organizes the show, has officially confirmed to Engadget that E3 2022 is canceled, and provided an official statement.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded Rollout Revealed

Season 2 Reloaded is upon us in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, and the dates for each game mode's Season 2 Reloaded update have officially been revealed. According to CharlieIntel on Twitter, the Season 2 Reloaded updates for Vanguard and Warzone will be available a day apart, so you won't have to spend more time updating both at the same time. Here's when the Season 2 Reloaded updates for Vanguard and Warzone will release.
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When does it premiere in theaters?

Whether it's from his titular videogame franchise or other multimedia appearances, Sonic the Hedgehog is heavily recognized by the public. The first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film was released in February of 2020 and left fans wondering about the sequel. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When does it premiere in theaters?
VIDEO GAMES
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy