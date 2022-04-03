ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Rita (Spinelli) Southey

Bristol Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRita (Spinelli) Southey, 87, of Bristol, widow of Harry E. Southey, passed away on March 31, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Born on Dec. 20, 1934 in New Britain, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Rose (Bellini) Spinelli. Rita worked for over 25...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Conrad L. Clavette

CLAVETTE, Conrad L. of Southington, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 7, 2022 while vacationing in Orlando, FL. Conrad was born Jan. 24, 1946 in Bristol, a son of the late Paul E. and Nora A. (Dube) Clavette. Conrad was predeceased by his loving wife Elaine, brother Normand and sister...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Dominic 'Dom' Thomas DiVenere

Dominic ‘Dom’ Thomas DiVenere, born in 1931 in Bristol to Vita Carmella (Pedone) DiVenere and Thomas DiVenere, passed away peacefully with his wife Rae by his side, on March 28 in. Naples, FL. Dominic graduated from Bristol High School in 1949 where he was voted “class heartbreaker,” and...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Anna Jessica Cantres, 40, 43 Walnut St. Apt. 2A, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, following too closely – non cmv. Isaiah Maldonado, 18, 208 Kelsey St. Flr. 2, New Britain, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, opeate mv without license. Stanley J. Tomby, 32, 18 Mortson...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol History Mystery

I’ve always liked this photo, because it captures a street from the past that I, along with many readers, have traveled often. Can you guess the name of the street and the approximate year of the photo?. Last week’s entry was not identified. It captured the Junior Achievement Board...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Russell G. Baylock, 35, 50 Woodhaven Dr., Burlington, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Cody Ryan Donofrio, 23, 23 Crestview Rd., Plymouth, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, traffic control signals. Miguel Mercado, 30, 24 Lownds Dr., Windsor Locks, two counts - first-degree criminal...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring Bernie O'Keefe

Joseph Marrero wants former runners of Coach Bernie O’Keefe to be aware of a party for him on May 21, at the Page Park Pavilion. The party will be held between noon and 4 p.m. If you haven’t already contacted Joe, do so at josephmarrero@bhhsne.com, phone 860-306-1235 or contact...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Connor Cello, 18, of 12 Usher Ave., was charged April 1 with forged prescription. Richard A. Michaud, 52, of 6 Martleshamheath, Madison, was charged April 1 with risk of injury and first degree reckless endangerment.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville chamber members are invited to a Meet & Greet event

PLAINVILLE – With the Plainville Chamber of Commerce set to merge with the Central CT Chambers of Commerce, Plainville members are invited to a Meet & Greet event at Hop Haus May 12 to meet Chamber leaders and network. The event, which is open to current Plainville Chamber of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Former Southington DTC treasurer charged with larceny

SOUTHINGTON – Former Southington Democratic Town Committee Treasurer James Sinclair was arrested Thursday after about $400 in donations to the DTC were not deposited to the group. Police said Sinclair, 42, turned himself in on one count of sixth-degree larceny – a misdemeanor. He is free on a promise...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Rhode Island company purchases New Britain Herald, Bristol Press newspapers

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Herald and Bristol Press newspapers have been sold to a Rhode Island company with affiliate newspapers in other states. Central Connecticut Communications announced Monday it has sold The Bristol Press/The New Britain Herald and the Chronicle in Willimantic to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, also known as RISN Operations. Since 2009, The New Britain Herald and The Bristol Press have been owned by Central Connecticut Communications. The company had acquired the Chronicle in 2017, which has been publishing since 1877. In February, the Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers acquired the weekly Block Island Times from the same ownership group in February.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Aroma Joe's opens, gets positive response from Bristol community

BRISTOL – Aroma Joe’s received an excited response from the Bristol community Monday for their opening day, with the drive-thru and walk-up window consistently busy throughout the morning. The Aroma Joe’s located at 1235 Farmington Ave. is the first location for the franchise in Connecticut. Franchise owner and...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington's Barnes Museum announces two April events

SOUTHINGTON – The Barnes Museum has announced two events this month - a Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 9 and a Bridgerton-themed tea party on April 30. Christina Volpe, curator of the historic home and museum at 85 N. Main St., said she is excited to offer the two community events this April.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

