ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATE: Missing Berrien Springs woman found dead in St. Joseph River

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Michigan State Police have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory for Sithembile Dube after her body was found in the St. Joseph River near Berrien Springs around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Officials say there does not appear to be any...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Virginia believed to be found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing woman found dead near Fourth of July Pass

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – A North Idaho woman reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.  Janelle M. Burchfield went missing on Monday when she got out of a car on Fourth of July Pass.  Kootenai County deputies searched for her, but were unable to find her. Volunteer search and rescue crews responded to the area and found her body...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police
WIBC.com

Missing Kokomo Teen Found Dead

KOKOMO, Ind. – 17-year-old Mea Rayls, who was reported missing on February 8, 2022, was found dead near a bike trail Monday afternoon. Kokomo police were called to the bike trail in the 3000 block of North Washington Street in reference to a deceased body being found. When officers arrived, they confirmed Rayls was dead after she was found in the brush near the trail.
KOKOMO, IN
WJON

Update: Police Find Body of Missing St. Cloud Woman

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have found the body of a missing St. Cloud woman. Just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday a person walking in the area found the body of a woman on the west bank of the Mississippi River in the general area of Sportsman's Island Road. Officers...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WPRI 12 News

Missing hiker found dead in Adirondacks

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A hiker that recently went missing in Adirondacks has been found dead. According to New York State Police, on March 11 61-year-old Thomas A. Howard from Westport, Connecticut went hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba. He was reported missing on March 16 after he did not return […]
NORTH ELBA, NY
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Remains Of Missing Seminole Woman Found

A weeks-long search for a missing Seminole County woman comes to a tragic end. Nancy Davis went missing at the end of February, police found only her abandoned car. Seminole County officials said Nancy Davis slid off icy roads after she dropped medicine off to her husband at his work. She called him to tell him she was stuck and going to walk on foot and disappeared.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead in state park

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing St. George man has been found dead in a Nevada state park. According to St. George News, Peter Droste, 63, was first reported missing on Feb. 9, 2022 to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department in Nevada. At the time, he was last spotted near the Moapa Valley […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
WNDU

Two arrested in Marshall County drug bust

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested in Marshall County on Thursday after police seized a large number of drugs while executing a search warrant. It happened at a home in the 19000 block of 9th Road. During the investigation, officers located and seized several grams of cocaine and other Schedule 2 controlled substances, large amounts of marijuana, marijuana edibles, scales and packaging materials and paraphernalia.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

New code enforcement begins tomorrow in St. Joseph County

Miller dressed up in a giraffe costume Friday morning and made the roughly four-mile trek from Mishawaka to the zoo. He even got a police escort!. Gates opened at 10 a.m. Friday, and many people are excited to see the new giraffes!. ND Spring Football: Defense confident in being top...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Oxygen

Georgia Jane Doe Identified By Family As 16-Year-Old Girl As Police Continue Search For Killer

A previously unknown Black teenager whose body mysteriously turned up in a vacant home near Atlanta has been identified nearly two months after she was found, officials said. The slain 16-year-old teenage girl, whose remains were found in February, was identified by relatives who contacted authorities after seeing media coverage of the unsolved case, police announced on April 1.
ATLANTA, GA
WNDU

One dead after hit and run in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a hit-and-run in Michigan City. Officers responded to the 2000 block of E. US 12 around 6:30 Monday morning after a call of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Kool AM

Body Found On Maine Riverbank Identified

According to WABI TV, authorities have announced the identity of a body found along the banks of the Penobscot River in Orrington. The body of 28 year old Loren Wadas-Kelly, of Bucksport, was found near the public boat launch on Monday afternoon. She had been with her husband, Levi Kelly,...
BUCKSPORT, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Steuben, Elkhart, northwestern Allen, Noble, central Whitley, northeastern St. Joseph, De Kalb, northeastern Kosciusko, Lagrange, Cass, southwestern St. Joseph and southeastern Berrien Counties through 530 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Niles to near Columbia City. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Churubusco around 500 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Huntertown, Dowagiac, Avilla, Kendallville, Garrett, Auburn and Waterloo. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 323 and 343. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 75 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

MDHHS expands home lead services to all families in Benton Harbor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its lead service line replacement program to all homes in Benton Harbor. The offer extends to any single or multi-family housing unit, rental or owner occupied, on the Benton Harbor water supply, regardless of the age of the home. Owners of the rental properties will be required to participate in cost-sharing services.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy