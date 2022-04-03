UPDATE: Missing Berrien Springs woman found dead in St. Joseph River

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Steuben, Elkhart, northwestern Allen, Noble, central Whitley, northeastern St. Joseph, De Kalb, northeastern Kosciusko, Lagrange, Cass, southwestern St. Joseph and southeastern Berrien Counties through 530 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Niles to near Columbia City. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Churubusco around 500 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Huntertown, Dowagiac, Avilla, Kendallville, Garrett, Auburn and Waterloo. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 323 and 343. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 75 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO