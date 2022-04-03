Texans have received 'multiple calls' on WR Brandin Cooks

Could Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) be traded again? Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams are interested in trading for Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

"I was told that the Texans have received multiple calls on Cooks," Fowler said Sunday on ESPN's "SportsCenter." "That teams have some interest. He's a classic deep threat that could fit in a lot of offenses. He has a concussion history, a bit of an issue. He's been traded a lot, but he can always play. He's traded a lot because he's very good, and he's very fast."

No stranger to being traded, Cooks has been dealt three times over his eight-year career. In 2017, the New Orleans Saints traded Cooks to the New England Patriots. The Patriots moved Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams a season later before L.A. sent him to the Texans in 2020.

In 16 games last season for the Texans, Cooks finished with 90 catches for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns.

Cooks has one year remaining on a five-year, $81 million contract signed when he was with the Rams in 2018. Cooks is scheduled to make a base salary of $12.5 million with a cap hit of $16.2 million in 2022.

Cooks has played in 119 games for his career, hauling in 573 catches for 7,917 yards and 46 touchdowns.