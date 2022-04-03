ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Troy Terry: Out Sunday

 2 days ago

Terry (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against Edmonton. Terry will miss at...

FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
FOX Sports

Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Monahan Out for the Season, 3-Game Losing Skid & More

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was, and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks name Chris Vosters new play-by-play announcer

The Chicago Blackhawks have named Chris Vosters the new television play-by-play announcer. Vosters replaces a Chicago icon and Hall of Fame broadcaster in Pat Foley, who's retiring at the end of the season after 39 years. The official announcement was made during Sunday's broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago. Vosters, 30,...
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL

Johansen's First Hat Trick Leads Preds Past Wild

Ryan Johansen recorded his first career hat trick as the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild by a 6-2 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The victory gets the Preds to the 40-win plateau and gives them 84 points to remain in the Western Conference's first Wild Card spot.
NASHVILLE, TN
Reuters

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf to retire at end of season

April 5 - Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf announced Tuesday that he will retire from the NHL following the conclusion of this season. Getzlaf, 36, has played his entire 17-year career with Anaheim. He is the Ducks' all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs. "It's been an...
NHL

The Wrap: Big Second Period Pushes Blues Past Coyotes

The St. Louis Blues raced out to a comfortable lead in the second period by scoring four goals and didn't look back en route to defeating the Coyotes 5-1 on Monday night (April 4) at Enterprise Center. St. Louis benefited from four different goal scorers, including a pair from Vladimir Tarasenko, while Pavel Buchnevich chipped in three points. Nick Schmaltz cut the Blues' lead to 4-1 early in the third period with his 21st of the season, but it could not spark any momentum as the Coyotes ended up on the wrong end of the 5-1 final score.
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers look to win their fifth straight on Tuesday night when they visit the SAP Center to take on the San Jose Sharks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for...
NHL

Connor, Schmidt return to Jets practice on Monday

WINNIPEG - Monday's practice for the Winnipeg Jets was scheduled to start at 11 am CT, but Kyle Connor couldn't wait that long. After spending five days off the ice due to COVID-19 protocol, the team's leading scorer took his first strides of the day at Canada Life Centre shortly before 10:45 am.
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Pirates reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Perez was one of three non-roster catchers who was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, leaving the Pirates without an obvious No. 2 option behind top backstop Roberto Perez with Opening Day just two days away. Pittsburgh will most likely explore the trade or free-agent market for another option to slot behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Vegas Survives with 3-2 OT Win in Vancouver

Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal at 2:05 of overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) defeated the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), 3-2, on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault helped the Golden Knights jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Robin...
NHL

POSTGAME NOTEBOOK: Wild 5, Caps 1

Miles From Our Home - Following another home ice loss on Sunday night to the Minnesota Wild, the Capitals are down to just five more home dates remaining in the 2021-22 regular season. And unless they win all five of those games, they will finish this season with more losses than wins on home ice, doing so for the first time since 2006-07, when Alex Ovechkin was in his sophomore season in the NHL and the Caps finished at 17-17-7 on home ice.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Stands out Sunday

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. The successful afternoon was a much-needed one for Kelenic, who'd entered the day hitting just .185 (5-for-27) this spring. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that what made the performance even more encouraging for Kelenic was that both his hits came off southpaws Daniel Lynch and Amir Garrett, noteworthy considering left-handers held the 22-year-old to a .490 OPS last season. Despite Kelenic's uninspiring numbers during Cactus League play, manager Scott Servais is impressed with where the promising outfielder is in his development. "Jarred has been in a good spot all spring," Servais said. "He doesn't have a ton of hits, but his at-bats have been really good."
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: Twins-Mariners opener postponed

Ryan and the Twins won't face the Mariners on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ryan remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The 25-year-old right-hander closed the Twins' Grapefruit League slate with six strikeouts in five innings between his two starts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

