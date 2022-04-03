ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding crease Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gibson will get the starting nod at home Sunday against the Oilers. Gibson has fallen to...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
NHL
NESN

Anaheim Ducks Great Ryan Getzlaf Retiring After This Season

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf announced he would call it a career after the 2021-22 season. Getzlaf has three goals and 28 assists in 49 games this season. Over his 17-year career, the 36-year-old has 1,013 points in 1,150 games. Getzlaf won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007 and was a part of three All-Star games (2008, 2009, 2015).
NHL
markerzone.com

JAY BEAGLE SPEAKS ABOUT ALTERCATION WITH DUCKS' TROY TERRY

After a couple of days of the dust settling, Jay Beagle spoke with Coyotes' media regarding his brush up with the Anaheim Ducks' F Troy Terry. The controversy has drawn national attention both US & Canadian. Some people think that's just hockey. Others think the unchecked barbarism belongs in the past.
NHL
CBS LA

McDavid, Oilers extend streaks in 6-1 win over Ducks

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth straight game with a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.Tyson Barrie and Brett Kulak each had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as the Oilers pulled within one point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Jesse Puljujarvi also scored, and Mike Smith made 31 saves.The Oilers play at...
NHL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Ducks vet Ryan Getzlaf makes retirement announcement as 17th NHL season draws to close

The Anaheim Ducks have a young superstar duo in Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry, but when you think of this team, one of the first names that come to mind is Ryan Getzlaf. He’s played his entire 17-year NHL career with the Ducks and is currently the all-time leading scorer in franchise history. But at 36-years-old, Getzlaf has finally made the tough decision to hang up the skates for good.
NHL
NHL

Vegas Survives with 3-2 OT Win in Vancouver

Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal at 2:05 of overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) defeated the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), 3-2, on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault helped the Golden Knights jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Robin...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Edmonton Oilers
Anaheim Ducks
Sports
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
FOX Sports

Vegas takes on Vancouver, aims for 6th straight home win

Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Vancouver trying to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Golden Knights are 15-5-1 against Pacific opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson...
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Finishes spring on long-ball tear

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday, his third straight game with a round tripper. Kelenic's fantasy managers will hope that the blistering bat carries over into the regular season and is a sign the elite prospect has got a better handle on big-league arms after struggling during his rookie 2021 campaign. The 22-year-old's impressive late-spring surge pushed his final Cactus League average to .265 over 13 exhibitions.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Pirates reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Perez was one of three non-roster catchers who was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, leaving the Pirates without an obvious No. 2 option behind top backstop Roberto Perez with Opening Day just two days away. Pittsburgh will most likely explore the trade or free-agent market for another option to slot behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: Twins-Mariners opener postponed

Ryan and the Twins won't face the Mariners on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ryan remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The 25-year-old right-hander closed the Twins' Grapefruit League slate with six strikeouts in five innings between his two starts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Stands out Sunday

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. The successful afternoon was a much-needed one for Kelenic, who'd entered the day hitting just .185 (5-for-27) this spring. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that what made the performance even more encouraging for Kelenic was that both his hits came off southpaws Daniel Lynch and Amir Garrett, noteworthy considering left-handers held the 22-year-old to a .490 OPS last season. Despite Kelenic's uninspiring numbers during Cactus League play, manager Scott Servais is impressed with where the promising outfielder is in his development. "Jarred has been in a good spot all spring," Servais said. "He doesn't have a ton of hits, but his at-bats have been really good."
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Monte Harrison: Joins Halos on MiLB deal

Harrison signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday. The 26-year-old was released by the Marlins in late March, but it didn't take long for him to latch on with a new team. Formerly a highly-regarded prospect, Harrison has mostly struggled in the upper minors and has only 41 big-league games under his belt. He hit .238/.328/.442 with 15 home runs, 52 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 74 games at the Triple-A level last season, and he'll remain at that level with the Angels to open 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another stellar afternoon Sunday

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a solo home run and two runs overall in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. Rodriguez finished just a triple shy of the cycle before being pulled for a pinch runner in the seventh inning, putting together yet another stellar spring outing. The elite prospect's third multi-hit effort of the Cactus League play -- all of which have come in the last five games -- pushed his spring average to .419 (13-for-31), a number seemingly good enough to lock in an Opening Day roster spot. However, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports it's likely there won't be an official announcement until Tuesday on Seattle's final cutdowns, which will leave Rodriguez and fantasy managers in suspense for a bit longer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Won't make Opening Day roster

Allen (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's season opener in St. Louis and is expected to be placed on either the 10- or 60-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen was sent in for an MRI after he exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Shines in final tune-up

Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB

