NHL

Oilers' Mike Smith: Tending twine Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smith will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's road tilt with the Ducks,...

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Jason Zucker Update: ‘Feeling Better,’ Hopes to Return Soon

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker appeared to suffer a serious injury last Thursday when he crashed into the boards, and his right leg extended awkwardly. Zucker was in immediate pain and had to be helped off the ice. The headlines and the situation looked like a small tragedy. Zucker missed...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Columbus Blue Jackets & Boston Bruins

No April fools here; we’re back to giving the east coast some love in this Weekly Lost & Found edition. We’ve hit the point in the season where teams are starting to become mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This week, we’ll be looking at a Metropolitan Division team and an Atlantic Division team.
NHL
NESN

Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner Loaned Back to Bakersfield Condors

It appears as though Mikko Koskinen’s absence due to a non-COVID-related illness will be limited to one game. A day after the Edmonton Oilers recalled third-string goalie Stuart Skinner on an emergency basis, the young goalie was sent back down to their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. Skinner served...
NHL
NESN

Mikko Koskinen Ruled Out vs. Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers recalled Stuart Skinner on an emergency basis on Sunday to replace primary goalie Mikko Koskinen. Koskinen was ruled out against the Anaheim Ducks with a non-COVID-related illness. The Oilers didn’t provide a timeline for when they expect to have Koskinen back in the lineup. This season,...
NHL
Person
Mikko Koskinen
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Picks up power-play assist

Leddy notched a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Leddy had the secondary helper on Brayden Schenn's goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Leddy has assists in consecutive contests for just the second time this season. The veteran defenseman has collected four points in eight games with the Blues, putting him at 20 points, 61 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-33 rating through 63 outings when adding his contributions for the Red Wings prior to the trade deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Puljujarvi Might Provide More Value For Oilers If He Stops Scoring

It seems incredibly odd to say that a player would be more valuable to their team if he’s not getting goals, but such might be the case for Jesse Puljujarvi who is having a solid season despite not actually scoring all that much. In fact, if he rarely scores again this season, but keeps doing what he’s doing on the ice, he might provide more value to the Oilers long-term.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Toronto

Bobrovsky will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. Bobrovsky struggled in his last appearance Saturday versus the Devils, surrendering six goals on just 25 shots before being replaced by Spencer Knight at the start of the third period of the eventual 7-6 overtime win. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and secure his 34th victory of the year in a tough home matchup with a hot Toronto team that's won five straight contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Provides helper

Bailey notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Bailey had the secondary assist on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's first-period tally. In his last eight games, Bailey's contributed a modest four points, 13 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. The 32-year-old winger has had some cold stretches this season, but his 34 points put him one off his total from last season. He's added 70 shots on net and a plus-1 rating 61 outings in 2021-22.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Wayne Gretzky sounds off on Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl Hart Trophy race

When Wayne Gretzky speaks, everybody just has to grab a seat and listen to what he says — especially when it’s about winning MVPs. The Great One is arguably the most credible person to talk about the Hart Memorial Trophy, considering he owns nine of them. Nine! That’s why it’s also interesting to hear his thoughts about the ongoing race between Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
NHL

Vegas Survives with 3-2 OT Win in Vancouver

Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal at 2:05 of overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) defeated the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), 3-2, on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault helped the Golden Knights jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Robin...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
MLB

