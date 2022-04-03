Chinese Tech Stocks Jump as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Rises Nearly 2%

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures sink in what would add to Tuesday's drop on Fed worries. U.S. stock futures dropped Wednesday as investors await more insight into what appears to be a Federal Reserve shifting to an even more aggressive monetary policy tightening path. Minutes from the Fed's March meeting, which featured the first interest rate hike in more than three years, are out at 2 p.m. ET. The market sees at least 0.25% rate increases at all six of the remaining Fed meetings of the year, with bigger 0.5% rises possible in May and June. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who normally favors loose policy and low rates, said Tuesday the central bank needs to act quickly and aggressively to drive down inflation. Those comments sent Wall Street lower and bond yields to near three-year highs again.

