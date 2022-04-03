ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Tech Stocks Jump as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Rises Nearly 2%

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led gains among the major Asia-Pacific markets on Monday as Chinese tech stocks in the city jumped. In afternoon trade, the Hang Seng index gained 1.87% as shares of Tencent surged 2.64%. Other Chinese tech stocks also rose, with Alibaba up 3.74% while NetEase...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Falls More Than 2% as Volatile Week Continues; Biden and Xi Set to Speak

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade as the Bank of Japan held steady on monetary policy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2.55% in morning trade as shares of Chinese tech titan Tencent slipped more than 4%. The benchmark index has had a volatile week so far, seeing big losses on Monday and Tuesday before a dramatic turnaround over the next two days.
China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
Carrie Lam
Namal Rajapaksa
Global shares rise, Hong Kong up on Chinese economic support

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares rose Wednesday, led by a 9% surge in Hong Kong’s benchmark after Chinese leaders promised more support for the slowing Chinese economy, while investors awaited the outcome of a meeting of the Federal Reserve. France's CAC 40 jumped 3% to 6,543.96...
Hong Kong's freedom of press is nearing the 'end of the line'

Barely a year after graduating and finding her first job in a newsroom, Samantha, a young Hong Kong journalist, decided to put her dream career on hold and take a job at a fast-food delivery company. The sudden collapse of her media employer, Stand News, after a dawn raid in...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures sink in what would add to Tuesday's drop on Fed worries. U.S. stock futures dropped Wednesday as investors await more insight into what appears to be a Federal Reserve shifting to an even more aggressive monetary policy tightening path. Minutes from the Fed's March meeting, which featured the first interest rate hike in more than three years, are out at 2 p.m. ET. The market sees at least 0.25% rate increases at all six of the remaining Fed meetings of the year, with bigger 0.5% rises possible in May and June. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who normally favors loose policy and low rates, said Tuesday the central bank needs to act quickly and aggressively to drive down inflation. Those comments sent Wall Street lower and bond yields to near three-year highs again.
Consumer prices in Russia jump 10% in year-to-date

(Reuters) - Weekly inflation in Russia slowed to 0.99% in the week to April 1 from 1.16% a week earlier, taking the year-to-date increase in consumer prices to 9.99%, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday. In the same three-month period a year ago, consumer prices rose 2.72%. Inflation...
Kelly Evans: The Bond Rout Deepens

Here's a quick recap, if you haven't already heard: mortgage rates just spiked above 5%, Treasury yields keep surging, and this is after a quarter in which we saw a bond rout "of historic proportions," as Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett put it, with losses of "a staggering 9.5%, the worst in nearly 50 years."
Op-Ed: Congress Must Pass an Innovation Bill to Fight Inflation, Boost National Security

Reps. Jim Himes and Mikie Sherrill are Democrats from Connecticut and New Jersey, respectively, and members of the New Democrat Coalition. The U.S. economy is rebounding from Covid, showing strength and resiliency, but real economic challenges remain. Due to the global pandemic and weak supply chains for critical goods like microchips and semiconductors, American consumers are feeling the stress of inflation at the supermarket and used car lots. The good news is that Congress is working to find agreement on a bipartisan innovation bill that addresses these issues by strengthening our supply chains, supercharging American innovation and helping America outcompete nations like China.
UK Has Detected a New Covid Variant. Here's What We Know So Far About Omicron XE

The XE variant has so far been detected in 637 patients, according to the latest statistics from the U.K. Health Security Agency. It is what's known as a "recombinant," meaning it contains a mix of the previously highly infectious omicron BA.1 strain, which emerged in late 2021, and the newer BA.2 variant, currently the U.K.'s dominant variant.
