ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Local Muslims share what Ramadan means to them

By Johana Vazquez
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLMsT_0eyLzac900
Women gather for prayer at the Islamic Center of New London in Groton and pray Saturday, April 2, 2022, after breaking their fast by eating dates and having something to drink during Ramadan, which started Saturday. After prayer the women had a meal together. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

For the next month, Dr. Altaf Rasool's alarm will ring at 4 or 5 a.m. so he can prepare a meal with possibly some yogurt and protein.

Then, he will pray and go back to sleep, only to wake up again at 7:15 a.m. to go to work at either at Backus or Lawrence + Memorial hospital. For lunch, he will not eat or drink but instead pray. When he gets home after 4:30 p.m., he will pray again.

As the sun sets, Rasool will eat dinner with his wife and say a prayer. Later in the evening, Rasool, president of the Islamic Center of New London, will join others for the Taraweeh prayer in which the Imam, a prayer leader, recites portions of the Qur'an by memory.

Rasool, a nephrologist from Pakistan, is one of many Muslims in the region — and the world — who started fasting from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, as they began Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, reflection and prayer. Starting on a different day each year, Ramadan is based on the lunar cycle and depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, Rasool said.

Rasool said the main reason for Ramadan is to please God, developing patience, self-control and sympathizing with people who are less fortunate and don't have food to eat. He said not only does one feel the compassion for those less fortunate by fasting but one also tries to help those in need.

Charity is a big part of Ramadan, Rasool said, as Muslims help their relatives, neighbors or the homeless with monetary assistance. He said members of the Islamic center will also volunteer in the community during Ramdan, and those who are unable to partake in fasting because of their health or travel rely heavily on charity work to make up for it.

Rasool has taken part in Ramadan his whole life and said the fasting has become a habit for him.

"I enjoy it in the sense that it's a time to eat less, lose weight and refresh myself," Rasool said. He added, though, that the first week can be a challenge when one's eating and sleep schedule changes.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Islamic center has not gathered for iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily fast at sunset. Members gathered again Saturday for the first iftar.

Holly P. Khader, better known as Sister Holly, is a community affairs director at the Islamic center. Khader said her favorite part of Ramadan is the gathering of people and listening to the Taraweeh prayers.

Khader said she also enjoys sharing dinners with others, spreading the meaning of Ramadan with non-Muslims and doing kind things.

Khader is no stranger to charity and community work, organizing donations to send to refugees overseas. She also does advocacy work with refugees in the region from Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan — taking them to doctor appointments and helping translate.

"We are like one family during Ramadan. People are enjoying themselves and looking forward to Eid, especially the children," Khader said, referring to Eid al-Fitr, the big three-day celebration at the end of Ramadan. Khader said there are games, candy and barbeque and added the center is hoping to hold an Eid celebration this year.

"Ramadan makes you a better person," said Waed Athamneh, an associate professor of Arabic studies at Connecticut College, calling it a "beautiful and spiritual experience."

Athamneh, born in Jordan, said she started training for Ramadan when she was 7 years old, trying to fast two to three hours a day. She said in her native country, Ramadan is revered by both Christians and Muslims. Many Christians will not eat around Muslims during the month and some Christians even join in fasting for a few hours.

Athamneh said Ramdan is an opportunity to "train and control yourself," eating moderately knowing you are going to eat when there are others who can't. She said she has visited Syrian refugee camps where they thanked God for Ramadan as they didn't have much food and managed by eating little.

Athamneh considers Ramadan her favorite month, seeing it as a challenge. Not a regular member of a mosque, she prays from home and does small acts of kindness in her daily life.

"It [Ramadan] becomes a part of your character," she said. "It's been in my life for so long everyday is Ramadan."

Comments / 0

The Day
The Day

3K+

Followers

263

Posts

636K+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New London, CT
Society
Eater

In-Person Iftar: Where Montreal’s Muslim Community Goes to Break Fast During Ramadan

There’s an excitement beyond the usual anticipation for the upcoming month of contemplation and worship: Ramadan begins on Saturday, April 2 this year with the sighting of the moon and ends on May 2 with the Eid al-Fitr holiday. The difference is that Montreal’s Muslim Community can once again gather, joining those fasting around the world during daylight hours before eating an early Suhur meal before the first light of dawn. The fast breaks at nightfall with the Iftar meal, anywhere between 7:23 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., ending later as the days get longer.
FESTIVAL
Salon

Some evangelicals claim Ukraine war means the end times — as usual, they're wrong

I remember a time when Barack Obama was seen as a possible Antichrist. Before that, it was Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the '80s. For those just catching up, the Antichrist is a diabolical figure who will unite the world against Christians and rule for a time. Don't worry, the story has a happy ending: Christ eventually returns and kicks the Antichrist's ass, like in a theological action movie. Either way, many Christians long for the return of Christ, along with the Rapture of the faithful and — perhaps most important — the suffering of those who have rejected Christ.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Connecticut College
The Independent

Couple helping refugees at Poland border ‘had no idea it would be this horrific’

A couple from Hampshire who travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border to offer assistance to war refugees said “we have found it to be absolutely traumatic but absolutely rewarding in equal measure”.Laura Rice, 62, and her husband Ken, 65, from Andover, decided to fill their motorhome up with donations before going to help people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.Since then they have been working as volunteers at a refugee centre in the south eastern city of Przemysl, Poland, on the site of a former Tesco, where Mrs Rice said the temperatures have dropped as low as -7C.“The...
ADVOCACY
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

​​As Ukrainians rush to escape relentless Russian attacks, some are seeking shelter in the Carpathian Mountains – a region that has been a refuge for people fleeing war for centuries. While nowhere in Ukraine feels completely safe, a mother tells NBC News' Molly Hunter that her family is "blessed" to have the support of the people of Volovets.March 21, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
BET

Hundreds Of Black Students Escape War In Ukraine, Canadian Group Says

Hundreds of Black people, including many students studying internationally, are finding relief in Ukraine as many have been able to flee the country for safety after war broke out last month. According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, an Ottawa-led coalition says it’s been able to assist them amid reported unequal...
WORLD
Daily Californian

Kerala, India: A historic site of religious harmony

The religions of Hinduism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam have unique and fascinating histories in the land of my ancestors: Kerala, the southernmost state in India. Due to its geographic feature of nearly 360 miles of western coastline along the Arabian Sea, Kerala has been visited by people from all over the world as proselytizers, mystics, refugees, traders, explorers, conquerors and colonizers.
RELIGION
WDBO

Hijab bans deepen Hindu-Muslim fault lines in Indian state

UDUPI, India — (AP) — When Aliya Assadi was 12, she wore a hijab while representing her southern Indian state of Karnataka at a karate competition. She won gold. Five years later she tried to wear one to her junior college, the equivalent of a U.S. high school. She never made it past the campus gate, turned away under a new policy barring the religious headgear.
RELIGION
International Business Times

Polish Priest Prays For Peace As He Takes In 24 Ukrainian Refugees

A Polish priest who has taken 24 Ukrainian refugees into his home says he hopes prayer can bring an end to the war, as Poland struggles to accommodate more than 2 million new arrivals fleeing a Russian invasion of their homeland. Over 3.5 million people have fled abroad from the...
WORLD
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
263
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy