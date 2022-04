Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Twitter — The social media company soared 27.1% after a filing revealed that Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% passive stake in the firm worth about $2.9 billion. The purchase came weeks after the Tesla CEO polled his 80-plus million Twitter followers about whether the platform adheres to free speech principles. Musk also recently hinted at starting his own site. The move is sparking speculation among analysts that Musk could take a more active ownership in Twitter or even consider a takeover down the road.

