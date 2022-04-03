Pro athletes express condolences on social media for Sacramento mass shooting victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento left six people dead and 12 injured.

Sacramento police said in a press conference Sunday that the victims were three men and three women and they suspect multiple shooters to be involved. Officials said investigators found at least one firearm at the scene.

As news of the tragedy traveled nationwide, athletes with Sacramento ties took to social media to offer their condolences to everyone affected by Sunday’s shooting.

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle and Sacramento native Arik Armstead wrote a message on Twitter regarding the mass shooting.

“My prayers are with the victims and families and the rest of the Sacramento community. Another senseless act of gun violence claimed 6 lives and injured numerous,” Armstead tweeted. “Now we must support and grieve with the families and work to end these horrific acts of violence.

Before suiting up for the 49ers, Armstead was a prep standout at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove. Armstead went on to play in college for the University of Oregon.

The 49ers tweeted a statement of their own about Sunday’s tragedy that took the lives of six people.

Our thoughts are with the Sacramento community as we mourn those senselessly killed by gun violence. Sending our deepest condolences to the families of all affected by this horrific act. San Francisco 49ers

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is another athlete with local ties who offered his condolences on social media.

“Praying for Sacramento. This senseless violence has to end. My condolences to the victims and their families,” Barnes wrote on Twitter.

Former Sacramento Kings players Tyrese Haliburton and Harry Giles III each expressed their condolences on their Twitter accounts.

“Praying for the city of Sacramento and all of those affected by this senseless tragedy,” Haliburton wrote.

“Prayers up for Sacramento,” Giles tweeted.

The Kings released a statement on their social media channels regarding Sunday’s mass shooting.

Our community grieves as we mourn those lost today senselessly killed by gun violence. Our prayers are with those who have been wounded and heart goes out to all the families in anguish affected by this devastating act. Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors and the San Jose Sharks of the NHL replied to the Kings tweet, expressing their solidarity with the city of Sacramento and the victims’ families.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Sacramento community,” the Warriors wrote in their reply.

“Sending our thoughts to Sacramento,” the Sharks replied.

On their Twitter account, the Kings said their game against the Warriors at the Golden 1 Center will proceed as scheduled Sunday at 6 p.m. and that additional law enforcement will be downtown out of an abundance of caution. The team said there will be a moment of silence prior to Sunday’s game.

