The Champions League has always given us iconic clashes in the knockout stages. At every stage of the competition, there is at least one clash that can provide us with moments that will be remembered forever. This year, Real Madrid’s epic 17-minute comeback against PSG in the first round will surely be remembered. As a reward for passing through the French team, Real Madrid got matched up with Chelsea, current Champions League holders. The English team won easily versus Lille and they will look to salvage a lost domestic campaign with success in Europe. This is surely the biggest clash in the quarterfinals of this Champions League year and it should bring a ton of fireworks.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO