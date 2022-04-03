ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Watch: Meteorologist pauses live weather report to call kids about tornado warning

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZTnY_0eyLxYj900

WASHINGTON — Doug Kammerer may be chief meteorologist for NBC4 Washington, but the father of two proved Thursday night that his job as a dad will always come first.

Kammerer was on air tracking a powerful storm for viewers when he realized a newly issued tornado warning was bringing a funnel cloud directly over his Maryland home, according to “Today.”

“As a matter of fact, I’m tracking this so closely now, this is going to go right over my house,” he said, while simultaneously showing viewers a map of cross streets in the tornado’s path and calling his kids on a cellphone.

“Kenton, you there buddy? Hey man, I want you to get down to the basement. We got a tornado warning. I want to make sure you and Cally get down as soon as you can,” Kammerer said while the storm-tracking broadcast continued.

“Right now?” Kenton could be heard responding to his dad.

“Get down there right now,” Kammerer responded, adding emphatically, “Get in the bedroom down there, and wait 10-15 minutes, okay? Do it now.”

When Kammerer resumed his broadcast, he explained that he had to physically warn his children about the severe weather threat because they were most likely playing online video games and completely unaware of the threat, NBC News reported.

“This was a scary moment for me,” Kammerer told “Today” on Friday.

“My kids were home alone, and I knew they would not be paying attention to the warning. As I was live on air, I was debating in my head if I should call them while I was on TV, and I soon realized I had to make that call. I had to protect my kids,” he said, adding, “Thank goodness no one was injured as a result of that tornado. We are all safe.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

96K+

Followers

96K+

Posts

35M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS42.com

WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch remains in effect for several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have begun moving through Alabama Tuesday afternoon and the CBS 42 Storm Team has you covered on all of the latest weather events throughout central Alabama. Several counties across West Alabama are under a TORNADO WATCH until 7 p.m., and counties in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WISH-TV

Watches, warnings issued for severe weather in Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — Severe storms are resulting in alerts being issued across Indiana. We’ll track them here throughout the day. Download the News 8 app (Apple) Download the News 8 app (Google Play) Download the Storm Track 8 app (Apple) Download the Storm Track 8 app (Google...
VERSAILLES, IN
WFMY NEWS2

What’s the difference between a tornado watch or warning?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina averages about 28 tornadoes per year. Tornadoes are most likely during the spring months, but they're also possible during the fall. That's why it's so important to make sure you get weather alerts to your phone and that you have a safety plan in place for your family to follow during a tornado warning.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTVC

Severe weather causes widespread damage in Texas, Oklahoma; tornado watch in effect

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense storm system moved through Texas Monday, leaving widespread damage and some injuries as tornadoes raked the I-35 corridor. Damage was extensive in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, just northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. In the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston, another reported tornado caused damage.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

Know the difference between warning and watch during Severe Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY as severe weather is possible this afternoon through tonight. The News 5 area could experience flash flooding, tornados, and severe thunderstorms. With possible severe weather, it is important to be on top of the weather lingo when determining when you should take action and protect […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Kammerer
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Statewide tornado drill Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana — a time to learn and prepare for severe weather when it arrives. Indiana sees the highest concentration of tornadoes during the months of April, May, and June, so now is the time to make sure you're ready if severe weather threatens.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Weather Report#Meteorologist#Extreme Weather#Nbc News
Community Impact Austin

Tornado warning issued by National Weather Service for Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. on March 21. Included in this area are Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto and Taylor. The warning was upgraded from a tornado watch that afternoon, and Round Rock was dropped from the warning just after the city confirmed that a tornado touched down on I-35 and SH 45.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service warns residents about increased risk of fire today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg issued a Red Flag Warning due to the wind and low relative humidity that could impact our area. According to officials, residents are asked not to burn anything under this warning as outdoor fires could easily grow out of...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
96K+
Followers
96K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy