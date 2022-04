Caps have opportunity to experiment before playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals have rolled out a number of different line combinations over the course of the season and that does not seem to be slowing down now with less than a month to go in the regular season. You may think this would be the time for teams to settle on a lineup, but for Washington and head coach Peter Laviolette, it is the opposite. With the team not playing at its best, new pieces to plug into the lineup and their place in the standings likely cemented in place, now is the time for Washington to experiment in order to find the right combinations for its playoff lineup.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO