Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Rain Showers Start The Week Before Warmer Temperatures Ahead

By Kristin Emery
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Spotty rain showers and a few flurries (in the Laurel Mountains) will linger early evening before we dry out tonight under high pressure.

Alert: None.

Aware: Spotty rain chances each day this week. More widespread rain Tuesday evening/night.

Lows will dip near freezing and recover back closer to 50 tomorrow (still cooler than average) with a chance of a few spotty rain showers tomorrow afternoon.

Tuesday’s best rain chance will come late afternoon/evening with some steadier rain later into the overnight. Temps will warm each day and we’ll hit the 60s by Wednesday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Spotty showers stick around the rest of the week with milder temps until we cool down once again for the weekend.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

