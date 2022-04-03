ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Eisenhower Elementary students shave heads to raise money for childhood cancer

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article46 students have raised over $35,000 after shaving their...

www.nbcnews.com

KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Belmont Elementary’s ‘Kindness Ambassadors’ raise money for Marshall Fire, receive invites to capitol

Spreading kindness from Pueblo to Boulder to the state capitol! The Belmont Elementary School Rattlers are getting statewide recognition after their work to help other students 142 miles away. Belmont Elementary is home to the Kindness Ambassadors. The group involves 24 fifth-grade students who are dedicated to bringing more light into the world. So they The post The School Buzz: Belmont Elementary’s ‘Kindness Ambassadors’ raise money for Marshall Fire, receive invites to capitol appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
NEWS10 ABC

Residents run 5K to raise money for kid with cancer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 5K for a great cause saw runners in Berkshire County helping to raise money for a local child fighting leukemia. Many turned up in “Carter strong” apparel named after the young cancer patient. Over a hundred runners and walkers hit the streets...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
LAW
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
therockwalltimes

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students – a pandemic solution left out of a new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next.
EDUCATION
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stone Pony Pottery raises money for childhood cancer research

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - If you love to get crafty and support great causes this is definitely for you. Brian is at Stone Pony Pottery in Pewaukee where they’re handcrafting mugs to benefit childhood cancer research. Visit their website for more information.
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISH-TV

Families share 2 girls’ experiences with childhood cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 10,000 children younger than 15 will be diagnosed with some form of cancer this year. Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health is one of the top hospitals in the country in treating pediatric cancer. Each year, Riley treats an average of 200 children with childhood cancer and provides care for about 350 ongoing cancer patients.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

