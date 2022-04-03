Arthur M. Golab

On Dec. 30, 2021, we lost the man we loved as a husband, a son, a brother, a father and a friend. Jonathan "Jon" Bates passed away suddenly; the devastating result of complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 48. Jon was born on March 4, 1973, in New Britain, the second son of the late Gerald D. Bates and the late Judith (Walasiewicz) Bates. He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Bates, and several nieces and nephews and was the younger brother of the late Gerald D. Bates, Jr. He is also survived by members of the Salomone family, Nicola and Vittoria Salomone of Watertown, Jeremy Gerrish and Maria Salomone of Torrington, and Brian, Angela, Viviana and Gabriella Barbieri of Watertown.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO