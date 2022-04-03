ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Arthur M. Golab

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur M. Golab, 88, of Naples, Fla., passed away Thursday, Dec. 30. Born in Hamtramck, Mich., he was a former New Britain and Kensington resident, moving to Naples 12 years ago. Arthur served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and also served in the Connecticut National Guard. He...

www.newbritainherald.com

New Britain Herald

Antoinette Pietraszewski

Antoinette Pietraszewski, 100, of Colchester, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was the widow of the late John Pietraszewski. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Jozef and Viktoria (Traczyk) Mikolajczyk. She lived most of her life in New Britain, where she raised her family, before moving to Colchester. She helped her husband run the Farmington Avenue Bakery, and she was a member of Holy Cross Church and its Ladies Guild.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Laura Jean Augustine

Laura Jean Augustine, 61, of Plainville, slipped into eternal life on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Laura was born to Andrew and Shirley (Farley) Augustine in New Britain, Conn., and was a graduate of New Britain High School. She would eventually move to Plainville. As manager of the Marketing Department, Laura...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Rev. Walter Simmons

Rev. Walter Simmons, 94, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home on Wed., March 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Walter was born on Aug. 13, 1927 in Marion, SC to the late Wiillie and Lillie Backus Simmons. Rev. Simmons joined the United States Air Force in 1946. He...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Anna (Dorotyn) Koziura

Anna (Dorotyn) Koziura went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2022 after a short illness. Born Nov. 25, 1922 in Jasinowce, Poland to Leon and Maria (Smolinska) Dorotyn, she lived most of her life in Newington where she raised her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was cooking and being with her family. She had a kind and loving nature and will be missed by all who knew her.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Camille J. Marquis

Camille J. Marquis, 87, longtime resident of New Britain, passed away on 3/27/22. Born in St. Agatha, ME, he was the son of Leonide and Mabel Marquis. He attended school in Maine, before moving to Connecticut. He was employed by Creed Monarch Inc., until his retirement in 2000. Camille was predeceased by his parents, brother Gilbert, and sisters; Rachel, Rella and Jeanette. Camille is survived by his wife Camille, stepsons Michael Shea, Keith Shea, and stepdaughter Michele Rival; his children, Kathy Basinger, Linda Gosselin, Kenneth Marquis and Pamela Marquis, 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and sister Bernadette Barone. Camille will be celebrated by his family in a private ceremony to honor his life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Luddy Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S Main St., New Britain, CT 06051.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Angela Rita Krikorian Parnagian

Angela Rita Krikorian Parnagian, was a centenarian who passed away on March 30th at home, two months after celebrating her 100th birthday. She was born in New Britain on Jan. 24, 1922 to Charles and Agavney Ghevondian Parnagian. Her mother, an Armenian Genocide survivor escaped Harput, Armenia with her two daughters Veronica and Ernestine.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Jonathan "Jon" Bates

On Dec. 30, 2021, we lost the man we loved as a husband, a son, a brother, a father and a friend. Jonathan "Jon" Bates passed away suddenly; the devastating result of complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 48. Jon was born on March 4, 1973, in New Britain, the second son of the late Gerald D. Bates and the late Judith (Walasiewicz) Bates. He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Bates, and several nieces and nephews and was the younger brother of the late Gerald D. Bates, Jr. He is also survived by members of the Salomone family, Nicola and Vittoria Salomone of Watertown, Jeremy Gerrish and Maria Salomone of Torrington, and Brian, Angela, Viviana and Gabriella Barbieri of Watertown.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Alice Gilbert

Alice Gilbert, 88, reunited with her husband, Jean-Paul in heaven on March 25, 2022. She was born in Honfleur Quebec, the daughter of Honorius Beaudoin and Josephine Nadeau. She lived in Honfleur until age 24 when she immigrated to the United States and settled in CT with her husband. She lived most of her life in New Britain until she moved to Westbrook, ME for her final few years.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Sharon Anne Hartunian

On March 25th, Sharon Anne Hartunian of New Britain, passed away after a lengthy illness at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain. Sharon was predeceased by her husband Richard J. Hartunian and her father John P. Beck. Sharon leaves behind her mother Lenora D. Beck, her daughter Alissa A. Hartunian, her two sons; Shane R. and Jeffrey J., her three sisters; Linda Mannings, Pamela Beck and Sandra L. Brejza, her grandchildren; Shane J. and his brother Davin, Abigail and Joseph, her brother-in-law Ronny Hartunian, his wife June and their son Joel, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington's Barnes Museum announces two April events

SOUTHINGTON – The Barnes Museum has announced two events this month - a Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 9 and a Bridgerton-themed tea party on April 30. Christina Volpe, curator of the historic home and museum at 85 N. Main St., said she is excited to offer the two community events this April.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Former Southington DTC treasurer charged with larceny

SOUTHINGTON – Former Southington Democratic Town Committee Treasurer James Sinclair was arrested Thursday after about $400 in donations to the DTC were not deposited to the group. Police said Sinclair, 42, turned himself in on one count of sixth-degree larceny – a misdemeanor. He is free on a promise...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Craftbird closes Newington location

NEWINGTON – For people missing their popular “sandos and tenders” since Craftbird closed its Main Street restaurant, the company’s food trucks are still out on the roads. Craftbird opened its first brick-and-mortar location back in Sept. 2021 following the popularity of its food trucks. Then just...
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring Bernie O'Keefe

Joseph Marrero wants former runners of Coach Bernie O’Keefe to be aware of a party for him on May 21, at the Page Park Pavilion. The party will be held between noon and 4 p.m. If you haven’t already contacted Joe, do so at josephmarrero@bhhsne.com, phone 860-306-1235 or contact...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident receives Spirit of Life Award during Special Olympics Connecticut awards dinner

A local Special Olympics athlete and her coach both accepted distinguished honors during Special Olympics Connecticut’s annual Awards Dinner. New Britain resident Alicia Rostkowski, 39, and Special Olympics’ Mid-State Chapter Head Swimming Coach John “Jay” Dubinsky were honored at the banquet, held March 29 at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville chamber members are invited to a Meet & Greet event

PLAINVILLE – With the Plainville Chamber of Commerce set to merge with the Central CT Chambers of Commerce, Plainville members are invited to a Meet & Greet event at Hop Haus May 12 to meet Chamber leaders and network. The event, which is open to current Plainville Chamber of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Alvin Y Abreu, 39, 83 Allen Pl, Hartford, sexual assault – first-degree victim < age 10, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, disorderly conduct, intentional cruelty to persons. Marc Jonathan Revis, 32, 61 N. Stonegate Rd., Southington, second-degree harassment, second-degree threatening. Awilda Echevarria, 39, 426 Chestnut St., New...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Easter Extravaganza happening in Newington this weekend

NEWINGTON – An Easter Extravaganza is happening this weekend. Kids 10 and under and their parents are invited to 1st Love Events, a 2,300 sq. ft. event venue at 2315 Berlin Turnpike, Newington this Sunday, April 10. Presented in collaboration with Luminous Events Decor and Waddle & Climb Soft...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

East Berlin church appears salvageable after fire

BERLIN – A church in East Berlin is expected to be salvaged following an early-morning house fire. Firefighters around 3:58 a.m. Friday responded to the United Methodist Church of East Berlin on Main Street after a neighbor saw flames and called 911. The flames quickly extended to the roof...
BERLIN, CT

