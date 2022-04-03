Arthur M. Golab

Camille J. Marquis, 87, longtime resident of New Britain, passed away on 3/27/22. Born in St. Agatha, ME, he was the son of Leonide and Mabel Marquis. He attended school in Maine, before moving to Connecticut. He was employed by Creed Monarch Inc., until his retirement in 2000. Camille was predeceased by his parents, brother Gilbert, and sisters; Rachel, Rella and Jeanette. Camille is survived by his wife Camille, stepsons Michael Shea, Keith Shea, and stepdaughter Michele Rival; his children, Kathy Basinger, Linda Gosselin, Kenneth Marquis and Pamela Marquis, 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and sister Bernadette Barone. Camille will be celebrated by his family in a private ceremony to honor his life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Luddy Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S Main St., New Britain, CT 06051.
