New Britain, CT

Laura Jean Augustine

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Jean Augustine, 61, of Plainville, slipped into eternal life on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Laura was born to Andrew and Shirley (Farley) Augustine in New Britain, Conn., and was a graduate of New Britain High School. She would eventually move to Plainville. As manager of the Marketing Department,...

New Britain, CT
New Britain Herald

Jonathan "Jon" Bates

On Dec. 30, 2021, we lost the man we loved as a husband, a son, a brother, a father and a friend. Jonathan "Jon" Bates passed away suddenly; the devastating result of complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 48. Jon was born on March 4, 1973, in New Britain, the second son of the late Gerald D. Bates and the late Judith (Walasiewicz) Bates. He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Bates, and several nieces and nephews and was the younger brother of the late Gerald D. Bates, Jr. He is also survived by members of the Salomone family, Nicola and Vittoria Salomone of Watertown, Jeremy Gerrish and Maria Salomone of Torrington, and Brian, Angela, Viviana and Gabriella Barbieri of Watertown.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Rev. Walter Simmons

Rev. Walter Simmons, 94, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home on Wed., March 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Walter was born on Aug. 13, 1927 in Marion, SC to the late Wiillie and Lillie Backus Simmons. Rev. Simmons joined the United States Air Force in 1946. He...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Arthur M. Golab

Arthur M. Golab, 88, of Naples, Fla., passed away Thursday, Dec. 30. Born in Hamtramck, Mich., he was a former New Britain and Kensington resident, moving to Naples 12 years ago. Arthur served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and also served in the Connecticut National Guard. He retired from the New Britain Police Department after 25 years, and later was self-employed as a real estate appraiser. Arthur was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in New Britain, the New Britain American Legion Post and the Berlin Lions Club.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Cody Valle, 27, of 1260 Spofford Ave., Bronx, NY, was charged March 31 with three counts of first degree failure to appear, three counts of second degree failure to appear, three counts of violation of a protective order, second degree assault, second degree threatening, third degree criminal mischief. Luis R....
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Former Southington DTC treasurer charged with larceny

SOUTHINGTON – Former Southington Democratic Town Committee Treasurer James Sinclair was arrested Thursday after about $400 in donations to the DTC were not deposited to the group. Police said Sinclair, 42, turned himself in on one count of sixth-degree larceny – a misdemeanor. He is free on a promise...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington's Barnes Museum announces two April events

SOUTHINGTON – The Barnes Museum has announced two events this month - a Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 9 and a Bridgerton-themed tea party on April 30. Christina Volpe, curator of the historic home and museum at 85 N. Main St., said she is excited to offer the two community events this April.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident receives Spirit of Life Award during Special Olympics Connecticut awards dinner

A local Special Olympics athlete and her coach both accepted distinguished honors during Special Olympics Connecticut’s annual Awards Dinner. New Britain resident Alicia Rostkowski, 39, and Special Olympics’ Mid-State Chapter Head Swimming Coach John “Jay” Dubinsky were honored at the banquet, held March 29 at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville chamber members are invited to a Meet & Greet event

PLAINVILLE – With the Plainville Chamber of Commerce set to merge with the Central CT Chambers of Commerce, Plainville members are invited to a Meet & Greet event at Hop Haus May 12 to meet Chamber leaders and network. The event, which is open to current Plainville Chamber of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Alvin Y Abreu, 39, 83 Allen Pl, Hartford, sexual assault – first-degree victim < age 10, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, disorderly conduct, intentional cruelty to persons. Marc Jonathan Revis, 32, 61 N. Stonegate Rd., Southington, second-degree harassment, second-degree threatening. Awilda Echevarria, 39, 426 Chestnut St., New...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

