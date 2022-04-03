Laura Jean Augustine

April 8, 1931 - March 22, 2022. Laura L. Novak (nee Kanarowski), age 90, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at The Pavilion of Glacier Valley, Slinger. Laura was born in Mauston to Edward and Laura Kanarowski on April 8, 1931. Laura attended Evergreen and Oak schools in Mauston. She also worked at the local dime store before moving to Milwaukee at the age 19. While in Milwaukee she found a job at Master Lock. She worked there until her marriage to John J. Novak on May 7, 1966. While living in Hartford she worked at Heartcraft and International Stamping until her retirement in 1993. Laura loved her cats and other animals. She also loved flowers and she had a beautiful flower garden and was a longtime member of the Hartford Civic Garden Club, including being treasurer for several years.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO