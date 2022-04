The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois, has just announced the birth of two critically endangered Amur leopard cubs. There was one male and one female, and a third cub was also born, but didn't survive. These big cats are the most critically endangered off all types of leopards, and there are fewer than 100 of them left in the world. The births come after the Niabi Zoo was chosen by the Amur Leopard Species Survival planning group as a partner in 2019. After pandemic-related delays, the zoo received a female Amur leopard named Iona from the U.K. to breed with their male Jilin.

COAL VALLEY, IL ・ 27 DAYS AGO