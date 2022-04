- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 7 --- John P. Parker House, Ripley (very high risk) --- Manasseh Cutler Hall, Ohio University, Athens (relatively high risk) --- Benjamin Lundy House, Mt. Pleasant (relatively high risk) John Parker, a former enslaved person and inventor who aided enslaved people trapped in the “borderlands” of Kentucky, lived in Ripley, Ohio, where his home was a stop on the Underground Railroad starting in the 1850s. Ripley is at severe risk of flooding over the next 30 years, with a greater flood risk overall than 95% of all neighborhoods in the state.

