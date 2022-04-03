ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

UPDATE: Bowling Green boy found safe

By Allie Hennard
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are searching for a missing child....

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Refugees settling in Bowling Green

An Ohio County grand jury has indicted a man for murder. A lot has happened since the first case of COVID was reported in the commonwealth, and now we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Reward for missing Woody doll. Updated: 1 hour ago.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Bowling Green, KY
Crime & Safety
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wbko#9 1 1#Nike
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Woman shot on West 9th Street

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), on March 11 around 10:36 a.m., OPD responded to the 2200 block of West 9th Street for a shooting. A woman was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, says OPD. OPD says that detectives are continuing […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy