UPDATE: Bowling Green boy found safe

An Ohio County grand jury has indicted a man for murder. A lot has happened since the first case of COVID was reported in the commonwealth, and now we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Reward for missing Woody doll. Updated: 1 hour ago.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Update 12:59 p.m.:Police now say the suspect is in custody and the little girl is safe. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Walmart on Raggard Road near the Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) neighborhood in Louisville will permanently close next month, the company confirms. According to Walmart Communications Director Brian Little, the decision was made based on several factors, including "historic and current financial performance". "This decision was...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gene Swift is on the move. He’s pulling branches, trimming limbs, getting them ready for the chipper and hand-splitting tree stumps. While most 85-year-olds are enjoying the retired life, Swift kicked it by joining Dave Kannapell’s Tree Service. “It’s good exercise for you,” he...
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
A graveyard is one of my favorite places to be. I know that sounds odd and weird, but it's true. There is a peacefulness that you can't find anywhere else. I know, that sounds super creepy, too. Let me explain. Why are cemeteries relaxing?. For me, a cemetery shuts out...
The body of an Ohio teen was discovered months after she was brutally murdered. Police officers have arrested Bennie Washington, 39, who has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of 18-year-old Audreona Barnes.
Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
Have you ever been walking in the woods and come across a cave? Depending on where you live and hike, it could happen a lot. In Kentucky, caves are everywhere. Some, like Mammoth Cave, are huge. Others, like the ones near my house are smaller and lead to small tunnel passages on the rock.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who crashed during February's ice storm was found dead days later near his car, and now we know how he died. Travis Haley, 20, wrecked off Chenoweth Run Road on Feb. 6. Police responded to the wreck, but say they didn't find anyone.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), on March 11 around 10:36 a.m., OPD responded to the 2200 block of West 9th Street for a shooting. A woman was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, says OPD. OPD says that detectives are continuing […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former co-owner of a funeral home accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom to photograph and videotape partially nude women and girls plead guilty Wednesday morning, according to got the Lawrence County Prosecutor:. Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is named in a...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
Most of the time, ants stay busy outside building their colonies, minding their own business, and doing whatever ants do. I didn't think that there was anything too terrifying about ants until they invaded our house. Now, we have stinging attack ants on the loose in Evansville, and this is the stuff of nightmares.
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Comments / 0