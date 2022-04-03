ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Look: Shannon Sharpe’s Tweet About Donald Trump Going Viral

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former NFL star turned TV personality Shannon Sharpe is trending on social media on Sunday evening. The former NFL tight end, who now works for Fox Sports alongside Skip Bayless, is trending for what...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Spun
The Spun

455K+

Followers

56K+

Posts

248M+

Views

Follow The Spun and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shamed for tweet about paedophiles following Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

Donald Trump Jr sparked a swift backlash on social media after claiming Democrats were trying to “secure the paedophile vote” during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing.Republican senators were accused of repeatedly trying to “smear” Ms Jackson for being soft on child sexual abuse imagery cases during her time on lower courts this week.In the face of the ongoing attacks, Ms Jackson has passionately defended her record, and said it was Congress’s job to set sentencing guidelines.On Thursday, Mr Trump Jr tweeted: “Democrats really doing their best to secure the pedophile vote for future elections this week.”“Just when you thought...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Fox Sports
The Independent

Fox News anchors interrupt Biden critique to thank Pentagon for saving their correspondent

There was a rare moment of congeniality between Fox News and Joe Biden's administration thanks to the Defence Department's efforts to rescue one of the network’s journalist in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Department of Defence Press Secretary John Kirby appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The interview covered potential diplomatic developments and Russia's ongoing siege of several Ukrainian cities. Just before the interview ended, the Fox News hosts expressed their gratitude to the Defence Department for helping to rescue one of their journalists, Benjamin Hall. Mr Hall was severely injured by a mortar in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
Variety

Symone Sanders to Take Over MSNBC Slot on Weekends and Streaming in May

Click here to read the full article. Symone D. Sanders will take over the 4 p.m. weekend slot on MSNBC as the NBCUniversal-owned network continues to bolster opinion programming over hours devoted to straight news reportage. The former media strategist, who has helped two prominent Democrats in presidential campaigns, will kick off her first show on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The hour is currently anchored by Yasmin Vossoughian in a more traditional news format. Sanders, who comes to MSNBC directly from working as a media aide to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will also host her program on MSNBC’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
455K+
Followers
56K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy