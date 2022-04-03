ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey hits Grammys 2022 red carpet days after endometriosis surgery

By Leah Bitsky
 2 days ago
Halsey walked the 2022 Grammys red carpet just days after getting surgery. Getty Images

Halsey paired her designer threads with fresh stitches.

The singer walked the Grammys 2022 red carpet in a Pressiat gown just four days after getting surgery in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Halsey looked better than ever in her strapless burgundy-and-black dress paired with black high heels and a coordinating cocktail hat.

The “Without Me” crooner also rocked a rep lip that matched her hair — which peeked out of the headpiece — and accessorized with a diamond necklace and diamond drop earrings.

Halsey, who uses the pronouns she/they, shared on Saturday that they would be attending the 64th annual award show with stitches after undergoing a procedure.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 ,” she shared in a post to Instagram on Saturday, along with a photo of herself in a hospital gown.

“As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago.”

They added, “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited 🙂 🤍.”

Halsey, 27, didn’t specify what surgery she had, though she has been vocal about her struggle with endometriosis — an often painful condition in which tissues that normally line the inside of a uterus instead grow outside of it and can sometimes cause fertility challenges.

She revealed on a 2018 episode of “The Doctors” that she was getting “aggressive” in treating her endometriosis and planning for a family.

“I’m 23 years old and I’m going to freeze my eggs,” Halsey explained. “And when I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’ Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself.”

And last year, they embraced their scars from their endometriosis procedures, showing them off while flaunting their baby bump.

Halsey welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021.

