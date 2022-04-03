ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

UConn Fans In Minneapolis Celebrate Nearly Two Decades Of Dedication

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — In the crowd of the tens of thousands of fans who made the trip to Minneapolis for the 2022 Women’s Final Four is a group of nearly 20 friends who’ve spent almost two decades making the championship game a yearly experience.

“Back in 2004, I had a student who had played for four years at UConn,” said Donna Doherty, who made the trip to Minneapolis from Connecticut. “And I had promised her if they were going to the Final Four, we would go.”

The 2004 team not only went to the Final Four, they won it. Doherty had gone to the game with a small group. Word of the experience quickly spread.

“Other friends found out we were going, and they wanted to join,” she said.

Prior to the canceled tournament in 2020, the group had been to 16 consecutive Final Fours – taking them to Indianapolis, Cleveland, Tampa, Nashville and more.

“We don’t go to Las Vegas,” Doherty said. “So, these are all the places where we just have fun and can do whatever we want to do, wherever we want to do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43g0wz_0eyLulmz00

(credit: CBS)

The group arrived to Minneapolis days before Friday’s semifinal games, and have spent time dining and shopping, even making a trip to Mall of America.

“We have a waiting list,” said Bev Moran, one of the group’s original members.

This year, the group’s team of interest, the UConn Huskies, have a chance to win it all. Even in years where the team doesn’t have a chance in the Final Four, Doherty says the trip is worth it to experience the growth of the sport.

“It’s the support of women’s basketball,” she said. “Last night we watched the men’s game. There were what, [70,000] people in that? We had 18 [thousand]. People have to understand that women’s basketball is just as important, we think it’s more important, as men’s basketball.”

After two years away, the group says they’re thrilled to be back together again.

“Life gets in the way when you’re at home, and you don’t always get in touch. Even though we live near each other, you don’t always see each other. And this is the one time that we make time to be together,” she said.

“It’s like we’ve never been away,” Moran said. “And they’re killing me [laughs]!”

Comments / 2

CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota

56K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Dawn Stevens Leaving Fox 9: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis residents have started their mornings with Dawn Stevens on Fox 9 for over a decade now. So they were very dejected when Dawn Stevens announced she is leaving KMSP. She was with Fox 9 for years before she anchored the morning show, and it wouldn’t be the same without her. Her regular viewers and followers want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Some wonder if this is her retirement or if she will be on broadcast TV again. Stevens answered all these queries before signing off from Fox 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike

Originally published April 3. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deep in the WCCO film archives are hundreds, if not thousands of opportunities to travel back in time. And on one reel a treasure lay hidden, untouched, for 52 years. The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike. WCCO restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month. When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look. “I grew up in Minneapolis, so all I cared about was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Odd Rider Climbs Out of Bus Driving On I-94 In Minnesota

This Minnesotan recently gave new meaning to the phrase, 'hop on a bus!'. Sometimes, stories in the news just HAVE to be true, because they're a little too strange to make up. Then again, this story seems like something you might see in the movies or on TV. But it actually happened here in Minnesota, about an hour and a half from Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
State
Connecticut State
CBS Minnesota

Antoine Suggs, Accused In Quadruple Murder, Extradited To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who is charged with the deaths of four Minnesotans, all of whom were found in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield, has been extradited from Arizona to Minnesota. Antoin Suggs, of Scottsdale, Arizona, arrived in Minnesota this week, and made his first court appearance in Ramsey County Tuesday, and his next hearing will be next week. He is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III (credit:...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Wcco
106.9 KROC

Minneapolis Man Sentenced For Killing Owatonna Man

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man was sentenced today for killing an Owatonna man in what was initially reported as an act of self-defense. 25-year-old Travis Leonard was given a five-year prison term for a manslaughter conviction connected to the death of 23-year-old Dylan Lattery on September 24, 2020. He was found lying facedown in Leonard’s North Minneapolis home after he had been fatally shot in the back and the back of his head. Leonard was the person who called 911 to report the shooting, which he claimed occurred after he confronted an intruder inside his house the night of September 24, 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

‘He’s A Miracle’: After Harrowing Birth, Wisconsin Family Celebrates Baby’s 1st Birthday

HAYWARD. Wis. (WCCO) — A Hayward, Wisconsin, family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But at Children’s Minnesota they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in this case, it’s a miracle. Baby Jagger (credit: CBS) “It still amazes me,” Mycaela Scalzo, baby Jagger’s mother, said. Mycaela and Donovan — parents to an almost 1-year-old girl — found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called...
HAYWARD, WI
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
Power 96

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Crazy’: QuestLove, Internet Reacts To WCCO’s Archive Footage Of Prince At Age 11

Originally published April 4 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Grammy Awards isn’t the only music-related news on people’s minds Monday: The internet can’t get enough of WCCO’s archive footage discovery of Prince when he was 11 years old. The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike. WCCO recently restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month. Inside one reel, a treasure lay hidden, untouched for 52 years. Prince Nelson, the Minneapolis kid who would turn into an international music icon, was among some of the students interviewed for their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 More Cases Of Bird Flu Detected In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more cases of bird flu have been discovered in Minnesota. The latest infections were found in Morrison and Stearns counties. (credit: CBS) This is the second case detected in Stearns County. So far, more than 378,000 birds have been euthanized in Minnesota because of the highly-contagious virus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy