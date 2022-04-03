ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during the ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on March 15 that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.

The show will air live tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys shifted from a January show in Los Angeles to an April ceremony in Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight year.

