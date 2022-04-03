Rain can't dampen Schenectady Greenmarket's return to outdoor season

I think it's safe to assume that by April the vast majority of us have about had it with snow. But, April's a transition month as the building warmth of spring battles the waning cold of winter with a frequent clash of those air masses resulting in a lot of storminess. So, in this atmospherically active environment it's pretty common for us to get at least a little bit of snow in April with higher elevation areas prone to getting more of it than in the valleys where temperatures are typically a bit higher. In fact an average of 1.6" of snow will fall at Albany in April according to the latest 1991-2020 climate normal data set, but amounts can vary considerably from year to year depending on the season.

