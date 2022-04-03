ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo lawsuit aims to block investigation into book deal

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Lawmakers return to the state capitol Monday - as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has slapped the state ethics commission with a...

cbs6albany.com

