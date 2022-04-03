ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle U law students help Ukrainian refugees in Wash. state apply for asylum

By KOMO News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE – Law students at Seattle University are helping Ukrainian refugees who have fled...

Border Report

Migrant groups demand that Title 42 be lifted for all after exemption for unaccompanied children

Amid reports that the Department of Homeland Security is preparing for upwards of 200,000 migrants to try to claim asylum if Title 42 is lifted, migrant advocates are again calling on the Biden administration to revoke the public health law that was implemented due to the pandemic that continues to keep out asylum seekers. What the public health law allows, and doesn't, and why advocates want it revoked in this Border Report explainer.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Ukrainian refugees held in ICE detention centers

NBC News follows two Ukrainian women who had been waiting weeks to reunite with their families outside an ICE detention center in Louisiana. President Biden has committed to bringing over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, but immigration lawyers say many are choosing to cross illegally in hopes of getting to the U.S. faster.March 31, 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
City
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Refugees#Asylum#Volunteers#Seattle University#Ukrainian#Mexican
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
KXL

Naturopathic Doctor In Washington State Sentenced To Prison

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A former Port Angeles naturopathic physician was sentenced to eight months in prison and one year supervised release after being found guilty of selling products he claimed could prevent numerous serious diseases, including COVID-19. Richard Marschall was convicted in 2021, after a four-day trial, of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, his third conviction.
PORT ANGELES, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese secret police in US – here’s what they did

U.S. Federal authorities arrested three people this week on suspicions of spying in America and stalking and harassing Chinese nationals in the U.S. on behalf of a Chinese secret police agency known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Another two suspects remain at large. The U.S. Department of Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN.com

Russian migrants agree to leave camp on the border in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A week after Russian migrants started gathering on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, hoping to gain access into the U.S., the city of Tijuana worried they were getting in the way of thousands of people who walk across the border daily.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

