New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is the best starting pitcher in the game and could make it to the Hall of Fame. His current contract is also the last multiyear deal that the Mets should give him. deGrom is making $33.5 million this year (age 33), $30.5 million next year (age 34) and $32.5 million in 2024 (age 35). This is if he doesn't opt-out after this season, which due to injury he probably will not. The most important thing for the Mets is to win and avoiding bad contracts is a big part of that.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO