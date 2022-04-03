ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

MHS girls swimming places 4th at Lansing Relays

By Staff reports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVgh1_0eyLsk7W00
Avery Inman competes in the 500-yard freestyle in a meet at the Hummer Sports Complex natatorium last week. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High girls swim team took fourth out of 11 at the Lansing Relays on Saturday afternoon.

The Indians finished with 116 points in the relay-only meet, which placed them behind St. James Academy with 170, Lansing with 145 and Mill Valley with 136. They did not take first in any events but placed second in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard breaststroke relay.

Manhattan came in third in the 200-yard butterfly relay and the 200-yard backstroke relay.

The Indians will return to the pool at Salina South on Thursday.

Manhattan High Results

200-yard medley relay: 2. Juliet Balman, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, Audrey Conley 2:03.88; 11. Breanne Sanneman, Ava Sergi, Soledad Rodriguez, Kylee Koerner 2:25.94.

500-yard descendo relay: 7. Brooke Newcomer, Samantha Tarter, Meredith Graves, Gracie Dixon 6:05.75; 13. Meagan Hensley, Ellyn Campbell, Emma Markley, Giselle Patanaittikul 7:18.61.

4x100 IM relay: 3. Sophia Steffensmeier, Avery Inman, Juliet Balman, Ruth Perez 4:40.58.

100-yard freestyle relay: 6. Samantha Tarter, Soledad Rodriguez, Ava Sergi, Grace Dixon 55.92; 12. Kylee Koerner, Breanne Sanneman, Giselle Patanaittikul 1:00.54; 24. Trinity Sultz, Emma Markley, Amanda Lohrentz, Avari Hauschild 1:09.47.

200-yard butterfly relay: 3. Soledad Rodriguez, Meredith Graves, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier 2:07.76.

100-yard medley relay: 6. Audrey Conley, Ava Sergi, Soledad Rodriguez, Avery Inman 1:04.84; 10. Breanne Sanneman, Ellyn Campbell, Meredith Graves, Kylee Koerner 1:09.73.

200-yard freestyle relay: 7. Ellyn Campbell, Grace Dixon, Kylee Koerner, Brooke Newcomer 2:07.11; 17. Avari Hauschild, Trinity Sultz, Emma Markley, Giselle Patanaittikul 2:25.84; 23. Emily Andela, Emily Ashmore, Makenna Mason, Nadia Evangelidis 3:01.23.

200-yard backstroke relay: 3. Samantha Tarter, Brooke Newcomer, Juliet Balman, Audrey Conley 2:19.81; 16. Meagan Hensley, Emily Ashmore, Trinity Sultz, Breanne Sanneman 3:15.05.

200-yard breaststroke relay: 2. Meredith Graves, Ava Sergi, Avery Inman, Ruth Perez 2:31.16.

400-yard freestyle relay: 4. Juliet Balman, Audrey Conley, Avery Inman, Sophia Steffensmeier 4:18.43; 8. Meagan Hensley, Grace Dixon, Samantha Tarter, Brooke Newcomer 4:53.50; 11. Avari Hauschild, Emma Markley, Trinity Sultz, Giselle Patanaittikul 5:40.21.

