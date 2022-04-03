ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Warm start to the week; blustery mid-week

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief cool off, warmer...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com

Extremely Windy Monday with some mountain snow

TONIGHT: We should increase the cloud cover by having mostly cloudy skies throughout tonight and the overnight hours. No rain or snow showers though are expected. Winds will stay as light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's. TOMORROW: We will be having one of...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK braced for more wintry weather as temperatures set to plunge to minus 6C

The UK is braced for more wintry weather across the weekend with frost creeping in overnight and temperatures set to plummet as low as minus 6C in some areas.Forecasters said the “peaks and troughs” of spring will hit most of the country over the next week, with sunny spells and windy intervals expected in most regions.Gardeners have been warned to keep an eye on their blooms as sub-zero temperatures on expected on Saturday night could disrupt flowering.#Saturday afternoon will likely be a little cloudier than the morning for many and you may catch the odd showerWarming up after the chilly...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Mid-Week Mess

The ABC 6 Weather Team is tracking a storm system that will shake-up the weather pattern a bit for the middle of the week. Steady, light showers are expected Tuesday, as temperatures stay in the middle to upper 40s. Up to a quarter to a half of an inch of rain is expected Tuesday alone. Wednesday is the transition day, as temperatures cool, and stay put in the 30s all-day. What this means is, we'll see a mix of rain & a little snow during the cooler periods Wednesday morning & evening, with light rain expected as temperatures are above-freezing during the afternoon. Very light, wet/slushy snow will be possible, with minor accumulations expected. A few slick roads will be the result late Wednesday night, very early Thursday morning. It should be noted, not much of the snow will stick, as we are mild for a good duration of this storm system, along with a pretty mild ground as well.
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

Beautiful Weekend, Warm Week Ahead!

A really nice weekend is on tap with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. It will be quite breezy today however, with winds gusting to 30 mph, so hold onto those hats. For the next several days, Sunday will be just a beautiful, but we may see a few high clouds swing […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy