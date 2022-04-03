Warm start to the week; blustery mid-week

The ABC 6 Weather Team is tracking a storm system that will shake-up the weather pattern a bit for the middle of the week. Steady, light showers are expected Tuesday, as temperatures stay in the middle to upper 40s. Up to a quarter to a half of an inch of rain is expected Tuesday alone. Wednesday is the transition day, as temperatures cool, and stay put in the 30s all-day. What this means is, we'll see a mix of rain & a little snow during the cooler periods Wednesday morning & evening, with light rain expected as temperatures are above-freezing during the afternoon. Very light, wet/slushy snow will be possible, with minor accumulations expected. A few slick roads will be the result late Wednesday night, very early Thursday morning. It should be noted, not much of the snow will stick, as we are mild for a good duration of this storm system, along with a pretty mild ground as well.

