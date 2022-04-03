ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Police Searching For Missing Glendale Teen

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice asked for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old Glendale boy who went missing Sunday in La Crescenta. Randall Keaton was...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS42.com

Search underway for missing Calhoun County teen

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Calhoun County are asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Stephanie Lenn Ward was last seen in the area of Carol Street in Piedmont overnight Sunday and maybe in the Anniston or Oxford areas at this time. Ward...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Gephardt Daily

Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

March 31 (UPI) — The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said. Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen at about 5 a.m. of March 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley, located near the California border, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to the Panasonic Energy of North America where she worked.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
Crime & Safety
City
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#911#Valley Park
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: Felon caught stealing $105K worth of water from Phelan utility's filling station

Authorities say a felon used a stolen water meter to take a small fortune's worth of water from the Phelan/Pinon Hills Water District.Manuel Gomez, 53, was arrested Tuesday after employees of the Phelan/Pinon Hills Water District reported someone was stealing water at a water filling station on Sheep Creek Road. Deputies who arrived at the scene found Gomez driving a tanker truck with an expired registration full of water, along with a loaded firearm, and 8 grams of methamphetamine, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department. Officials say that Gomez used the stolen water meter to take an estimated $105,000 worth of water.It's unclear what Gomez was going to do with that volume of water, but California is in the midst of a worsening drought, and state officials are tightening restrictions on water usage.Gomez was arrested on suspicion of grand theft of utilities, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of drugs while armed.Anyone with information about the theft can contact Deputy Daniel Peterson at (760) 552-6800.
PHELAN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy