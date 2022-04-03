ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spring Warm-Up FINALLY in view!!

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a heat wave coming about this time next week,...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Yet. Another. Slow. Moving. System.

We have another system on the way during the middle of the upcoming week that is expected to bring more rain and snow locally. We start out with a light, steady rain Tuesday afternoon that carries through Wednesday before switching to mix and snow chances for Thursday. It is too early to tell any totals or impacts. We will know more as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Warming up in Phoenix, 90s possible this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High pressure dominates the Desert Southwest this week. This results in continued dry conditions and above-average temperatures. Temperatures will likely peak on Tuesday or Wednesday, with some low desert locations flirting with 90 degrees. The Phoenix area will likely see highs in the middle and upper 80s. A normal high temperature this time of year is around 78 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC4

Warming Up Ahead of Sunday Storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week! Today's weather will be calm and seasonal as we see clouds gradually decrease from west to east. The clouds are from a weak disturbance that moved in last night. There's not a lot of moisture so any wet weather today is very unlikely, but a light snow shower or two will be possible for the Uinta's early on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Heat Wave
Eyewitness News

It’s ‘Free Cone Day’ at Dairy Queen

(WFSB) - To celebrate the beginning of spring, a popular ice cream and fast food place is offering free ice cream. Dairy Queen announced that Monday, March 21, is “Free Cone Day.”. “Since 2015, Free Cone Day marks the official kickoff to spring at DQ and is a special...
RESTAURANTS
marthastewart.com

Complete This Spring Gardening Checklist as the Weather Warms Up

You do quite a bit of work at the end of a year's growing season, in fall, when garden beds need to cleared, mulched, and readied for a long season of cold weather. While this preparation will certainly get you closer to an even better floral and vegetable show when the weather warms, there are still a few tasks to handle on the other side of winter. That's why we, along with two experts, created this spring gardening checklist, which breaks out which chores are essential as the dawn of the growing period approaches.
GARDENING
FourStates

Warm and calm today; Winds pick up Wednesday

Tuesday afternoon will see more sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 60s. Winds will pick up into Wednesday, soaring temperatures into the 70s through Thursday. After the sun sets on St. Patrick’s Day, rain chances increase overnight and through midday Friday, where 0.5-1″ of rain look likely. The Four States will remain dry this weekend as temperatures warm back into the 70s for the First Day of Spring. Rain looks likely again Monday afternoon and into next Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Spring forward ahead of a warming trend

It’s a clear, cold start to the morning with lows dipping down to the teens. And when you factor in a light southerly breeze, it feel more like single digits. Today, we’ll be watching a clipper system coming in from the north. This will give areas primarily north of 36 a light dusting of snow. Areas south, including Columbus will see increasing clouds alongside a few flurries and an increasing southerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 40s, which is only about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, and well above yesterday’s high in the 20s.
COLUMBUS, OH
Surfline

Spring Arrives on the East Coast on a Warm, Fun Note

Low-pressure forms midweek, lifts up the coast and exits on Friday. Fun-size surf and decent conditions left in the storm’s wake. Best surf for the Outer Banks on Thursday, Northeast on Friday. Now halfway through March, we’re transitioning seasons, and the odds of scoring a macking, East Coast swell...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox11online.com

Wisconsinites enjoy warm first day of spring

(WLUK) -- As bikes race down the Fox River Trail, it brings a new beginning. Spring is here in Northeast Wisconsin. Rita Fagerstrom is happily surprised with temperatures in the high 50s. "It's gorgeous," said Fagerstrom. "There's not a breeze." This isn't her first walk on the trail this year,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho8.com

Temperatures for the week begin to warm up

Temperatures begin to warm up this week with 50's by mid-week, and mid-60's by the weekend. High pressure drifts over the Gem State and we'll see light breezes with clearing conditions. A few showers are also possible to the north. Salmon and Island Park may be more cloudy and see...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Warm, Dry Spring Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’ll be the perfect time for outdoor activities this weekend, as temperatures climb to the 50s in the metro. It’ll be warm and dry all weekend, and the snow pack will continue to melt in southern Minnesota. It’ll be cloudy most of the day Friday with some slivers of sunshine poking through in central Minnesota. Credit: CBS By noon on Friday, temps will near 43 degrees in the metro for a high of 46 by mid-afternoon. It’ll reach a little closer to 50 degrees in the southwestern part of the state. Then on Saturday, the Twin Cities region will see 53 degrees. Up north, temps will reach the 40s. Sunday will see the warmest daytime high since November, with southwestern Minnesota pushing into the 70s. Credit: CBS It will get a little rainy on Monday with some steadier rain expected on Tuesday for a spring storm. Some snow is possible, which could bring slushy accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOK-TV

Warm sun shines on our first weekend of Spring

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sunny Friday gave us a running start into a beautiful weekend - the first full weekend of Spring. This evening will be clear. We’ll cool to near 50 degrees by midnight. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 41 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm to the lower 60s by noon. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees.
MERIDIAN, MS
KCBD

Warming up, winding down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, while still breezy, will bring some wind relief to the South Plains area. Winds will wind down even more as temperatures soar over the next few days. Today the wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph - that’s breezy - with occasional gusts...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAAL-TV

Staying Damp & Dreary Wednesday

We had a brief break from the rain Tuesday night, but it is already back on track to return to our area throughout our Wednesday. Look for on & off light rain showers to last all-day, mixing in a few snowflakes at times, especially late-morning & the late-evening/overnight hours. Between the rain/snow mix, we'll see very light rain showers keeping our Wednesday soggy. Highs Wednesday are in the upper 30s & lower 40s. The wind will remain very breezy as well, with the SE wind gusting to/over 30 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

More snow mixing in Thursday

With temperatures slowly dipping down with each afternoon, we'll hit the point where snow mixes in with rain quite commonly on Thursday. We're hitting the back side of our slow moving system. This means generally light precipitation. In our overall still very warm scenario we'll struggle to see snow accumulate. It may on Thursday through the day on the grass, but not to a pace to make impact on the travel scene.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Possible Northern Lights tonight

Northern Lights will be possible tonight providing the clouds cooperate. They'll be clearing tonight but the question will be if they get out of here in time for viewing. We should be mainly clear by midnight. The setup is favorable to see the lights expand as far southward as southern...
ASTRONOMY

