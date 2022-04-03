ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Aurora borealis: Montana photographers took some amazing shots this week

By Mitch Lagge
 2 days ago
During the past few days, photographers across Montana have gotten to take the shots of their lifetime as the northern lights danced in the sky more prominently than they have in years previous.

"All I can say is that it was epic. It was so beautiful. I knew we were going to have a little bit, but I did not expect as much as that," said Rosebud Photographer Sarah Sleaford on Sunday.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
Sarah Sleaford speaks with MTN News via video call on Sunday.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, Montanans were treated with a light show, if you knew where to look. Sleaford has been taking photos of the night sky near Forsyth since 2015, but she hasn't seen anything like the electromagnetic show Mother Nature put on a few nights back.

"This is the first time in about two years that we've had perfect conditions. No moon. No wind. Not a single cloud in the sky for eastern Montana. It was perfect," Sleaford said.

Sarah Jane Photography
Sarah Sleaford's husband, Tell Sleaford, stands on top of a vehicle in this beautiful photo taken from her front driveway in Rosebud.

From her front yard in Rosebud, Sleaford left her camera's shutter open for about 15 seconds to capture a photo of her husband, Tell Sleaford, standing on top of a vehicle. To see more of her work, visit her Facebook page by clicking here.

You didn't even need a professional camera to capture the capture the beauty. Any old cell phone would have done the trick. Amateur photographer from Billings, Kelsey Hansen, took the photo seen below about 15 miles outside of Roundup on Wednesday. Hansen said her phone's camera saw what her eyes could not.

Courtesy: Hansen
Kelsey Hansen took this photo after piling the family in the car and driving about 15 miles outside of Roundup from Billings.

"It definitely wasn't as vibrant as when you took a picture. That took me by surprise. Phones take some incredible pictures these days. Much more than a couple of years ago. It just automatically had the night mode on and it soaked up all of the light and the exposure and all of that. They just turned out incredible," Hansen said.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
Jennifer Hansen speaks with MTN News at Pictograph Cave State Park on Sunday.

Jennifer Bagley owns Phoenix Photography in Billings. She took the amazing photo seen below north of Laurel on Wednesday night with her model Sam Edwards.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
Sam Edwards posed for this photo on Wednesday, taken by Jennifer Bagley, owner of Phoenix Photography in Billings.

"It was literally just looking at the forecast and deciding this is when it's going to be best, between nine and twelve. So lets go out and see what we can get," Bagley said.

"It's crazy because she sees it. So I'm thinking we're looking at fog or clouds or something and then streaks start happening and I'm like, oh my gosh. This is really cool," Edwards added.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
Phoenix Photography owner Jennifer Bagley (left) and her model Sam Edwards speak with MTN News at Bagley's Billings photo studio at 2160 Central Ave.

View more of Bagley's photos at her Facebook page by clicking here .

The photographers told said the solar cycle is looking good for more northern lights shots over the course of the summer, so photographers should get their cameras ready.

