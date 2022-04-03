ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Reward increases for info leading to missing Hamilton woman

By Kendria Lafleur, Christian LeDuc, Journal-News
 2 days ago
The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of 23-year-old Kara Hyde is now $3,500.

Hamilton Police said Hyde was last seen at her mother's home on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on the afternoon of December 5. She hasn't been heard from since.

Investigators said the family found a bag of Hyde's clothes in Crawford Woods after searching on their own. Crews said they've searched the area at least two times since the discovery and haven't found anything.

Hamilton Police originally set the reward for information leading to her whereabouts at $500. They later increased the reward to $2,500.

Hyde's family said they are also offering a $1,000 reward for information.

"I don't understand why we can't find her and if somebody is involved with whatever happened to her. I don't understand that neither because Kara is the nicest, sweetest, most loving person there is," Hyde's mother Lisa said.

Lisa hosted multiple vigils and other events in honor of her daughter. She said the goal is to spread the word about her daughter's disappearance.

"She'd do anything for you and I don't understand why anyone would want to hurt her," Lisa said.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Kara Hyde, you are being asked to call Hamilton Police at 513-868-5811.

