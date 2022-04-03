IronPigs’ Braeden Ogle, Jeff Singer well adjusted in their roles, careers

Braeden Ogle, back right, Mark Appel, Jeff Singer and Dalton Guthrie are interviewed during Saturday's IronPigs media day at Coca-Cola Park. Ash Bailot/The Morning Call/TNS

Braeden Ogle got the call into the Greensboro Grasshoppers coaches’ office in April 2019 to discuss a change in the pitcher’s career path.

The Pirates’ 2016 fourth-round draft pick was being asked to shift from starter to bullpen guy.

Ogle did not love waiting every five days to pitch, but still resisted at first.

“No, I didn’t take to it right away,” the 24-year-old said.

Ogle adjusted and his career has been on the rise since.

But he faced another challenge last summer when he was traded to the Phillies. It took time again to adjust, but this spring training appears to be proof Ogle has settled in.

After a rocky finish to 2021 with the IronPigs, Ogle didn’t allow a run in five spring appearances with the Phillies.

“I just got back to how it was with my slider,” Ogle said, “throwing it in all counts. It wasn’t a change in my grip, just a change in mindset.”

Jeff Singer had a similar philosophical conversation in 2018 with former Reading and Lehigh Valley pitching coach Aaron Fultz.

No grip alteration on his slider, just a willingness to throw it and his change-up in all counts.

“Yeah, 2018 really humbled me,” Singer said. “It showed me that I had to be a pitcher more than a thrower. I had to use my off-speed whenever in the count, something I learned in 2019. It was something that really helps my fastball after throwing my change-up or slider. I’ve really embraced it.”

This year’s IronPigs roster is loaded with minor league free agents and veterans. It will change daily in the first week to 10 days because the Phillies don’t break camp until after Wednesday afternoon’s spring training game against the Rays.

Ogle and Singer will be part of Lehigh Valley’s bullpen, but they understand they may be one more injury away from their major league debuts.

Philadelphia’s bullpen remains unsettled because of issues with Sam Coonrod, Connor Brogdon, Jose Alvarado, Ryan Sherriff and James Norwood.

But Ogle and Singer know their focus must be where their feet are.

“I’m just trying to live in the moment,” Ogle said.

Ogle was solid in 24 games last season at Triple-A Indianapolis before being traded to the Phillies for minor league catcher Abrahan Gutierrez.

The Florida native then pressed with the IronPigs (9.95 ERA in 20 games) to finish out the 2021 schedule.

Singer’s career was going well until he reached Triple-A for the first time in mid-August in 2018. A conversation with Double-A pitching coach Aaron Fultz 10 days later was a pivotal moment.

“I could either stay complacent and stay where I am or get better,” Singer said. “It was definitely tough. Baseball is the hardest game for a reason. You think things are going well for a year, then you try to keep the same idea and it doesn’t work. You have to adapt. You can’t stay stagnant.”

Singer also took advantage of Reading hitting coach Tyler Henson, a former IronPig who provided the lefty with insight into a hitter’s mind.

The 28-year-old spent all of 2019 with Reading, was among the hundreds who did not compete in 2020 because COVID shut down the minor league season, then was named the IronPigs’ pitcher of the year in 2021.

“I look at myself when I first met Fultz and I’m on the same route,” Singer said.

This is Singer’s seventh year in the minors. Fultz spent seven full years in the minors before making his first major league appearance.

Time will tell if Singer takes that next step, but without constantly adapting, he and Ogle wouldn’t be one phone call away from fulfilling their dream.

Season openers

The IronPigs and Fightins played their annual Route 222 game Sunday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Lehigh Valley opens its regular season Tuesday with the first of six games against visiting Columbus. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Reading’s year opens at 6:45 p.m. Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium against Somerset.

