Bad Boys 4 on pause after Will Smith’s slap

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenzel Washington has commented on Will Smith’s slap, telling Bishop T.D. Jakes that he...

Comments / 63

Deb K
2d ago

The whole family has been a mess for a few years . As a couple , those kids making own clothes , gender issues , et cetra . Humans all have their own problems but yes he should have been treated like any other human with assault charges

Reply
13
Michael Sperry
2d ago

I think I will never watch a movie or show again that has Will Smith what he did was unforgivable and inappropriate.

Reply(4)
21
Shawn Closson
2d ago

his acting career is done, you can't believe him in a role as a tough, funny, or serious caring man anymore, all you see is the broken man he really is

Reply
13
