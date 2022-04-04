ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey reveals she had surgery three days before attending 2022 Grammys: ‘If you see me be gentle’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uab9d_0eyLrWkR00

Halsey has asked fans to “be gentle” after revealing that they underwent surgery three days before their arrival on the Grammys red carpet .

On Sunday, the Without Me singer, 27, arrived on the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a burgundy and black gown. She paired the look with a black statement hat and a dark red lipstick.

Prior to her arrival on the red carpet, Halsey revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she had recently undergone surgery, with the singer writing: “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was three days after I had my first endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in.”

Halsey then added that, “as luck would have it,” they would be attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards for the first time in years again just three days after undergoing surgery.

“I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) three days ago,” Halsey wrote. “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

Halsey accompanied the post with an album of photos, which included a photo of themselves in a hospital gown and mask, as well as a basket of lemons, white flowers, a selfie of their outfit, and a photo of their son Ender, who they welcomed with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021.

The performer is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s awards ceremony for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power .

In response to the singer’s post, many fans have shared their well-wishes for a fast recovery, with one person writing: “You’re so strong, I love you,” while another said: “Strongest person I know.”

“Get well soon, stay safe, stay healthy,” someone else wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gl81S_0eyLrWkR00

Others who suffer from endometriosis also revealed their own struggles with the disease, with one person writing: “Stay strong! I have endometriosis too. It’s a horrible disease.”

“Dude I couldn’t walk for nearly three weeks after my endo surgery. How did you do it? You’re superhuman. Hope you’re recovering ily,” another person added.

You can follow along with our live coverage of this year’s Grammy Awards here . See the updated list of winners in full here .

