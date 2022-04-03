ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Heavy rain, flooding, and severe weather all possible this week

 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As we close out the weekend things have been pretty dry here across the Midlands. That looks to change pretty quickly as we see multiple round of potentially heavy rain move across the Midlands. An area of low pressure looks to move across the South...

