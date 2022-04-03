ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Barring Discrimination On Hair Style, Texture Passes US House

By Anjelicia Bruton
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
CROWN stands for "Creating a Respectful Place and Open World for Natural Hair." Eboni Johnson said that unfortunately finding safe spaces that accept her naturally kinky hair is hard to find.

“Many women are asked to straighten their hair, wear weaves or wigs instead of their natural hair and that can be really expensive. Going to a salon and then also getting your hair straightened can be damaging for the hair as well,” Johnson said.

The Crown Act was passed in the House by a vote of 235-189. If it becomes law, it would prohibit discrimination based on “hair texture or hairstyle if that style or texture is commonly associated with a particular race."

“The passing of this bill means that there are now going to be rights that people can actually stand on to make sure they are able to be protected in their workplaces and school as well,” Johnson said.

Johnson works with a nonprofit called "Cut it Forward" which works with families of color to learn more about culturally specific hair.

She said discrimination against hair can start at an early age. It's something she's experienced.

“Instead of me wearing my hair straight or if I’m wearing my hair curly someone may say 'oh so maybe you should comb your hair better' or 'this doesn't look very professional,'” Johnson said.

Johnson said crowns, just like hair, come in different shapes, sizes and styles. She believes that if this becomes law it will create a space that sees there's more than one standard of beauty.

“Being able to see other women and men as well who may be wearing braids in those professional spaces will then start to normalize having curly hair and having textured hair just reaffirming that natural hair is professional,” Johnson said.

This Crown Act now heads to the Senate.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

