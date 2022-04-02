FOX 2’s Elliott Davis honored with ‘Media Persons of Year’ award

FRONTENAC, Mo. – FOX 2 reporter and co-anchor Elliott Davis received a special honor Friday night.

The St. Louis Press Club hosted its 2021 Media Persons of the Year Awards in Frontenac. Davis received an award recognizing all of his outstanding work on the “You Paid For It” segments, as well as his passion to help the community.

This event raises money for scholarships and helps students pursuing media careers.

