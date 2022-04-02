ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontenac, MO

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis honored with ‘Media Persons of Year’ award

By Ashleigh Jackson
 2 days ago

FRONTENAC, Mo. – FOX 2 reporter and co-anchor Elliott Davis received a special honor Friday night.

The St. Louis Press Club hosted its 2021 Media Persons of the Year Awards in Frontenac. Davis received an award recognizing all of his outstanding work on the “You Paid For It” segments, as well as his passion to help the community.

This event raises money for scholarships and helps students pursuing media careers.

Proposition B decides if county executive can hold another job

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County voters will decide whether county executives should be barred from any secondary paid work. Proposition B prohibits the county executive to work for another employer while in office. The change is aimed at St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page who is an anesthesiologist. Page is running […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
