ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Reserve center Bruno Fernando taking advantage of moment with Rockets

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWVkg_0eyLr1iP00
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With the recent streak of injuries to the Houston Rockets’ frontcourt, one player is making the most of his sudden opportunity for more on-court minutes. With big men Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun nursing leg injuries and missing multiple games, reserve center Bruno Fernando saw his name called and became a bright spot in the rotation last week.

“I am a firm believer in taking full advantage of the opportunity,” said Fernando, who scored a career-high 17 points versus Sacramento on Wednesday. The third-year big, selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft, also grabbed 10 rebounds in his 22 minutes.

Fernando is set to become a free agent this offseason, which means these games are offering him a chance to play for his next contract. As the third-string center when Houston’s roster is fully healthy, his opportunities can vary significantly from one game to the next.

“Every day is different,” he said. “For me, I just have to continue to stay professional. At the end of the day, this is my job and what I am here for. I just try to stay ready and take care of the opportunity when it’s given.”

Fernando has averaged 14.5 points (70.6% FG), 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 20.3 minutes over his last two games for the Rockets. The constant energy and effort of the 23-year-old, who was acquired via trade in February, has impressed teammates ⁠— especially Kevin Porter Jr.:

You’ve got to stay ready in this league. He got an opportunity, and we all know what Bruno can do. I saw him; he was with me during my pre-draft workouts.

Me and Bruno are definitely familiar with each other. He is an energy guy. Everybody needs an energy guy on their team. He hustles. He does the dirty work. He bangs. Everyone needs someone like Bruno. It was definitely dope to see him get the opportunity and for him to play like he did.

Fernando’s minutes may decrease as the regular season ends, since Sengun returned to the starting lineup on Sunday versus Minnesota. In turn, that made rookie Usman Garuba the primary backup. But the lack of playing time isn’t stopping Fernando from being a good teammate when it comes to helping those rookie bigs improve on the court.

“I try to help those young guys,” he said. “I talk to guys like Usman and Alperen as much as I can, and try to help them whichever way I can.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Fernando
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#The Houston Rockets#Houstonrockets#Fg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers: J.B. Bickerstaff reveals injury update for Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff ruled out rookie Evan Mobley from playing on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sprained left ankle. Mobley endured the injury midway through the second quarter on Monday in a win over the Orlando Magic. His left ankle appeared to land on the foot of rookie Franz Wagner after attempting to contest a shot. He looked to be in immediate pain and hobbled off the court.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
numberfire.com

Alperen Sengun (leg) starting for Rockets Sunday night; Usman Garuba back to bench

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sengun missed Friday night's game due to a leg injury. However, he didn't carry a designation into Sunday's contest, and he has now received the official green light to play. The rookie will also start down low, sending Usman Garuba back to a bench role.
NBA
numberfire.com

Amir Coffey coming off Clippers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Paul George sat Friday night due to right elbow injury maintenance. But on Sunday, he has full clearance to take the court and fulfill his usual role in the backcourt. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, and in a corresponding role, Coffey will revert to the bench.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans Talk Podcast: Gathering intel on Jameson Williams, John Metchie ACL injuries

The “Texans Talk Podcast” is back for a special edition to explore the injury and prognosis of two standout receivers in the 2022 NFL draft class. Dr. Lyle Cain, team surgeon for the Alabama football program and orthopedic surgeon at Andrews Sports Medicine, joins the podcast to talk about the ACL injuries for wideouts Jameson Williams and John Metchie. What better person to ask about the prognosis for the two Crimson Tide receivers than the man who performed the surgeries himself?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy