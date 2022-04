Hong Kong has recorded 5,000 Covid deaths and more than 1 million cases among its population of 7.5 million – so how did the situation become so bad?. Hong Kong is in the grip of its worst Covid outbreak. The surge in infections during the fifth wave has outpaced other cities around the world. Analysis of government data by Hong Kong Free Press showed there were almost 900 confirmed infections per 100,000 Hong Kong citizens in early March, when cases peaked. The all-time high for the pandemic was previously held by New York City, with 500 cases per 100,000 residents, in January.

