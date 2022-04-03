Grammys: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet Arrivals

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are taking place Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Trevor Noah is hosting at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ahead of the live broadcast, airing on CBS and Paramount+, several awards were handed out in categories at the Premiere Ceremony, hosted by LeVar Burton. ( Check out the list of winners here .)

Meanwhile, several stars hit the red carpet beforehand. Take a look at some of them below.

Click here to read the full article.