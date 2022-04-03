ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Will Barton: Drains six threes in victory

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Barton totaled 25 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic gets brutally honest on play-in tournament after crucial win vs. Lakers

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a monster of a game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and now we know his motivation. The Joker admitted after the 129-118 win that he absolutely wants to avoid the play-in at all costs. There is still a very small chance that they drop to seventh in the Western Conference standings, but he isn’t risking it. That is why Jokic wants to win the Nuggets’ remaining games to ensure they automatically make it to the postseason.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers icon Julius Erving on harsh reality of taking Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid in MVP race

Joel Embiid is one of the clear frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award this season. But one Philadelphia 76ers icon doesn’t see him as the leading candidate. Hall of Famer Julius Erving was asked during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show about his vote for the MVP winner this season. While he’s clearly on the side of his fellow Sixers star, Doctor J admitted that he feels Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been the most deserving of the award thus far.
NBA
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KANSAS STATE
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reaches new career low in Lakers’ loss to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are in do or die mode with the 2021-22 regular season wrapping up, but the team failed to get the job done on Sunday. With LeBron James sidelined for the clash against the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were unable to lift the team to a much-needed win. The loss sees the Lakers drop to 31-47 on the year, and the 16 games below .500 the team currently sits at is the worst ever by a LeBron James-led team, per ESPN Stats and Info.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic, Mike Malone didn’t hold back on Nuggets’ ‘very satisfying’ win over Lakers

Safe to say, the Denver Nuggets were happy with their win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Star player Nikola Jokic and coach Mike Malone, in particular, were quite pleased with their performance. To quote the eminent philosopher Larry David, they felt pretty, pretty, pretty good. The Nuggets blasted the Lakers, 129-118 to improve to 47-32 for a half-game lead over the Utah Jazz for the no. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
NBA
NBA

