Nuggets' Will Barton: Drains six threes in victory

Davis ended with 21 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the Suns. The Lakers could have used Davis' talents down the stretch, but his late flurry of production comes too late for the Lakers, who were eliminated from the playoffs in the loss. It will be interesting to see where Davis ends up in the offseason, as the veteran guard played in only 40 games this season and only 36 games in 2020-21. His injury issues could be the last straw for the Lakers, who aren't getting their money's worth. His fantasy value has taken another huge hit this season, which should adversely affect his ADP in 2022-23.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO