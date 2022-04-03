Fans Choose Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles ‘ new single “As It Was” tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (April 1) on Billboard , choosing the fresh track from Styles as their favorite new music release of the past week.

His brand-new song is the first look at his much-anticipated third album, Harry’s House , which is set to be released on May 20.

“As It Was” brought in more than 73% of the vote. Trailing behind were Kehlani and Justin Bieber’s collaboration “Up at Night” and Shawn Mendes’s new single “When You’re Gone,” both with just over 9% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music poll below.