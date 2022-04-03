ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X Makes a Big Entrance Onto 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet

By Mekishana Pierre‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X hit the GRAMMYs red carpet in full force. The Montero artist flaunted his iconic style in a Balmain look and a sparkling grill. The white outfit, which was embellished with sparkles, featured a structured jacket with a butterfly in the middle, as well as matching pants. The singer...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 80

GHXST
2d ago

Live free LNX! Express your artistry and joy the way YOU want! People will always project their fears and limitations on you because of their insecurities and lack of courage. In the end there's only ONE to whom you must answer. Until then, live you Best and Happiest Life!

Reply(7)
8
deniGiYo2u
2d ago

...He was born a male, and 'In the end,' he'll die as one❗😒🙄

Reply
12
K Dowdell
1d ago

we the people are tired of this child!!!

Reply(3)
17
