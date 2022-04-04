ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Pregnant Douglas County corrections officer killed in double fatal crash

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A corrections officer who was eight months pregnant was among the victims of a fiery double fatal crash at a...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Driver killed in Tippecanoe County crash

Rebekah Knox, 17, of Otterbein, Indiana, has been identified as the driver who died of her wounds in Monday's crash. Knox was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am and traveling westbound on County Road 600 North. Knox came to a stop at the intersection and then attempted to make a left turn onto southbound U.S. 231 North.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Romesentinel.com

Man killed in Madison County crash

BROOKFIELD — A 36-year-old man died when his motor vehicle crashed into a creek in Madison County early Sunday morning, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Travis Chesebro, of West Edmonton, Otsego County, was northbound at a high rate of speed on Beaver Creek Road at about 4:30 a.m. when his 2006 Jeep Cherokee went off the west shoulder. Deputies said the Jeep struck several trees and overturned, becoming partially submerged in a nearby creek.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Douglas County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Cars
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash in McKinley County under investigation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what led to a fatal crash along Highway 491 Saturday. Details are limited but deputies say the driver drifted out of the right lane and hit a parked semi-truck. They say there were no signs of braking prior to impact. The driver of the car was […]
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Myers
KDRV

Pedestrian killed in fatal crash identified

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The pedestrian killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Table Rock Rd. has been identified by police as 36-year old Misty Dawn Hall of Central Point. The Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team is continuing their investigation into the crash. At 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 24,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#Police#Suv#Neb#Ap
WEAR

Mississippi man killed in fatal crash in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. -- A Mississippi man is dead following a fatal crash in Mobile County early morning Thursday. The crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on I-10 near Mile Marker 12. Lloyd Bryd III, 33, was killed in the crash after driving off the roadway and into a tree. According...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
EDNPub

Fatal Crash on Hwy 20-Linn County

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at approximately 11:25 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 32 in Linn County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Mazda sedan, operated by Tawni Anderson (27) of Lebanon, drifted into the westbound lane...
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Panhandle Post

3 arrested after suspects fight troopers in separate incidents

OMAHA — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people after incidents in which a suspect fought a trooper over the weekend. Saturday, at approximately 7:20 p.m., a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala fail to yield the right of way as it exited Interstate 80 and began traveling northbound on Highway 2. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The vehicle turned westbound onto a county road, where the driver lost control and entered the ditch. Both occupants then fled on foot.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
GazetteXtra

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office releases names of two people killed in Albion crash

JANESVILLE The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office has released the names of a Janesville woman and an Edgerton woman who authorities say were killed Sunday after a vehicle they were in veered off a road in the town of Albion and hit a building. Melody R. Johnson, 49, of Janesville and Amy L. Johnson, 45, of Edgerton, died after the crash, which authorities said happened in the 500 block of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
DFW Community News

Double Fatal Crash Closes I-30 in Dallas Monday Morning

Two people were killed in a crash that shut down Interstate 30 in Dallas Monday morning, deputies say. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 at Ferguson Road. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles with extensive damage on the highway.
DALLAS, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County fatal crash: 41-year-old driver killed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a single-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred on I-41 in the Town of Addison around 8 a.m. Friday. An initial investigation shows the van first entered the median at highway speeds, followed by an evasive right-hand turn of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy