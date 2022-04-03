ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Obama returning to White House this week for Affordable Care Act event with President Biden

By Arlette Saenz
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
CNN — Former President Barack Obama will join President Joe Biden at an event on the Affordable Care Act at the White House this week, a source familiar with the plans says, marking the first time the former President will appear publicly at the White House since leaving...

www.cnn.com

robert tessin
2d ago

Americans were force to get health care or find ,force to get the shot or lose your job ,now you are being force to buy a electric car that you can't afford because Biden is taking away gas,,,NEVER TRUST A DEMOCRAT

Reply(7)
79
clearviz
2d ago

If Obamacare is so good why the government made it mandatory for everyone else and they exempted themselves from their own legislation?? Everybody in Congress should be pushed to enrol and pay the same premiums and co-payments..

Reply(2)
56
Justin Ford
2d ago

Sure was a big F'n deal. Still destroying my wallet to this day. Healthcare costs have spiraled out of control since the passage of that act. Did it have some good points? Of course...but they came at a very high price tag.

Reply(9)
39
U.S. POLITICS
