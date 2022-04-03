ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morbius earns $84M global debut at international box office... as Sonic The Hedgehog 2 pulls in $25million

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The latest film entry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is enjoying a spectacular theatrical release nearly two years in the making.

Morbius took a big bite out of the box office in the US and globally, beating the competition and pulling in $84million during its opening weekend.

The Jared Leto-led flick topped the North American box office too, albeit with an opening take seen as lackluster for a comic book superhero flick at $39.1 million, Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

Following up in second place despite not even being available to watch in North American markets yet, Paramount's animated Sonic The Hedgehog 2 earned $25.5M from its first 31 offshore markets.

Big box office: Morbius took a big bite out of the box office in the US and globally, beating the competition and pulling in $84million in ticket its opening weekend
Desperate for a cure: The sci-fi horror flick stars Jared Leto as biochemist Michael Morbius who suffers from a rare blood disease. When he tries an experiment to heal himself, the scientist inadvertently infects himself the DNA of a Costa Rican vampire bat, and develops his own form of vampirism

The sci-fi horror flick stars Leto as biochemist Michael Morbius who suffers from a rare blood disease. When he tries an experiment to heal himself, the scientist inadvertently infects himself the DNA of a Costa Rican vampire bat, and develops his own form of vampirism.

The dangerous dose gives him amazing super powers of strength and speed, but he can also develops night vision and can even find things using sound, but he must also battle his new blood-thirsty urges.

This transformation endangers the new vampire's romance with Martine Bancroft, played by Adria Arjona, but it's quickly embraced by Michael's best friend, Milo (Matt Smith) who suffers from the same rare condition.

'This is a weak opening by Marvel's exceptional standard for launching a new superhero series,' said Franchise Entertainment Research.

Morbius was first scheduled to premiere on July 10, 2020 and then July 31, 2020 before being scrapped entirely due to the pandemic. It was picked up once again for a release in March 2021, only to be pushed back another year.

Bloody tendencies:  Morbius develops super power strength and speed, but must also battle his new blood-thirsty urges
Introduction: Morbius is the latest character from the Spider-man universe to get his own big screen project. The villain was introduced in the comic books in the 1970s, but had never been featured in a film until now with Jared explaining, 'I loved that it was the very first time this character was going to be on screen'
Game on: Following up in second place despite not even being available to watch in North American markets yet, Paramount's animated Sonic The Hedgehog 2 earned $25.5M from its first 31 offshore markets

The new Sonic The Hedgehog movie served as a follow-up to the original feature, which was released in 2020.

The film was centered on the video game character of the same name as he teams up with local sheriff Wachowski in an effort to defeat Dr. Ivo Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

Other live-action cast members include Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Adam Pally.

Yikes! The film was centered on the video game character of the same name as he teams up with local sheriff Wachowski in an effort to defeat Dr. Ivo Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey

Sonic The Hedgehog received generally positive reviews, with many critics praising the performance of the Ace Ventura franchise star.

Development on a sequel began in May of 2020, and much of the cast, including Marsden, confirmed that they would return to reprise their original roles the following year.

At the domestic box office, last weekend's leader, Paramount's new action romance The Lost City took in $14.8million for the Friday through Sunday period as it dropped to second place.

Standing strong: At the domestic box office, last weekend's leader, Paramount's new action romance The Lost City with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock took in $14.8million for the Friday through Sunday period as it dropped to second place; seen on Thursday

In it Sandra Bullock plays a romance novelist kidnapped by a twisted tycoon (Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame) who wants her to help him find a buried artifact on a remote island.

Channing Tatum, as a male book-cover model whose abs are sharper than his mind, does his best to help her escape - even as a volcano erupts.

In its fifth weekend in theaters the Warner Bros' dark superhero movie The Batman scored a take of $10.8million as it took third place. Robert Pattinson plays the title role.

